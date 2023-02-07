Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Opening statements to begin in trial for man accused of shooting Linn County deputy
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening statements are set to start Friday in the trial of a man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff’s Deputy in Coggon in June 2021. Stanley Donahue faces several charges, including attempted murder and first degree robbery. His attorneys requested a change of venue...
KCRG.com
New trial date set for man accused of killing Palo woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing Jodie Bevans. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. Officials...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal abuse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals. The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.
KCRG.com
Deputy Will Halverson, former Coggon Casey’s employees testify in Stanley Donahue trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Deputy shot during an armed robbery a year and a half ago took the stand this afternoon, testifying in the trial of the man accused of trying to kill him. Jurors also heard from the two Casey’s employees who were in the store at the time of the robbery and shooting in June of 2021.
KCJJ
IC man accused of burglarizing business next door to his employer
Iowa City Police say a burglary suspect broke into the business located next door to his employer and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Shane Hauser of East Burlington Street broke into Edwards Painting on Stevens Drive just after 4:45am on January 21st. Police say Hauser had just finished up a food service shift downtown when he returned to his employer’s office on Stevens Drive, which is next door to Edwards Painting.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with hitting squad car during eluding incident
An Iowa City man was arrested on warrants stemming from a January incident where he allegedly drove backwards to strike a patrol car during an eluding incident. A Johnson County deputy stopped 24-year-old Junior Mulumba of the Quarters apartment complex on southbound Highway 218 just after 11pm January 13th for unsafe driving. After a short conversation, Mulumba reportedly started to drive away, and a short pursuit ensued. He allegedly failed to yield to lights and sirens signaling him to stop. Authorities also state that Mulumba drove backwards and struck a deputy’s squad car, causing damage.
KCRG.com
Waterloo man who barricaded inside home with child to serve 15 years in prison
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man who barricaded himself in a home with a small child, along with stolen firearms, ammunition and narcotics, after an assault was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday. Darren Ackerman, 39, of Waterloo, was sentenced to the prison term after pleading guilty...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Rock Island. Court records show Mayson A. Davis, 27, was sentenced to 35 years in prison during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He will receive credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
KCRG.com
Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
KCRG.com
Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
cbs2iowa.com
Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash
One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
KCRG.com
Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction
From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
Victim in Linn County Accident Has Been Identified
A two-vehicle accident in Linn County near Springville has left one person dead and two others injured. According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was southbound Tuesday afternoon on Springville Road. At around 2:35 p.m., Twachtmann lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. He swerved into and struck another vehicle that was northbound on Springville Road.
KCRG.com
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
KCJJ
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
