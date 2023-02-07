ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

KCRG.com

New trial date set for man accused of killing Palo woman

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing Jodie Bevans. Samantha Bevans and Tacoa Talley are both charged with killing Jodie Bevans. Investigators said Jodie Bevans was found unresponsive at a home in the 3300 block of 64th Street in Palo. Officials...
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal abuse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man has pleaded guilty to setting a fire to a home on the city’s northwest side that resulted in the deaths of 15 animals. The fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of 11th Street Northwest on Oct. 1, 2022.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

IC man accused of burglarizing business next door to his employer

Iowa City Police say a burglary suspect broke into the business located next door to his employer and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. According to arrest records, 53-year-old Shane Hauser of East Burlington Street broke into Edwards Painting on Stevens Drive just after 4:45am on January 21st. Police say Hauser had just finished up a food service shift downtown when he returned to his employer’s office on Stevens Drive, which is next door to Edwards Painting.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged with hitting squad car during eluding incident

An Iowa City man was arrested on warrants stemming from a January incident where he allegedly drove backwards to strike a patrol car during an eluding incident. A Johnson County deputy stopped 24-year-old Junior Mulumba of the Quarters apartment complex on southbound Highway 218 just after 11pm January 13th for unsafe driving. After a short conversation, Mulumba reportedly started to drive away, and a short pursuit ensued. He allegedly failed to yield to lights and sirens signaling him to stop. Authorities also state that Mulumba drove backwards and struck a deputy’s squad car, causing damage.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

UPDATE: Anamosa Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Fatal Crash

(Linn County, IA) -- The Linn County Sherriff's Office says an Anamosa man taken into custody after a fatal crash Tuesday is being charged with homicide by vehicle and operating while intoxicated. The Sheriff's Office says 31 year-old Zachary Twatchmann lost control of his vehicle near Springville around 2:30 Tuesday...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin

A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Rock Island. Court records show Mayson A. Davis, 27, was sentenced to 35 years in prison during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court. He will receive credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCRG.com

Friends and family release balloons for Dubuque shooting victim

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Family members and friends are mourning a man who died early Tuesday morning after he was fatally shot in Dubuque. Wednesday, balloons were released to remember Lonnie Burns, 31, who was killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue. About 40 people were...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Protestors make new call for justice in Devonna Walker fatal stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday, social justice groups made a new call for an arrest to be made in the January 2nd stabbing death of Devonna Walker. The group of less than a dozen met on 1st Avenue near 16th street and marched seeking justice for the 29-year olds death. What they lacked in size, they made up for in support of someone they loved who was taken too soon.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Anamosa man taken to Linn County Jail after deadly crash

One person is dead after a crash on Springville Road and Schmidt Lane just north of Springville. Linn County Sheriff's Office took Zachary Twachtmann, 31 of Anamosa, to the Linn County Jail after the crash. Twachtmann was driving south on Springville Road at 2:35 Tuesday when authorities say he failed...
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Appeals court overturns Blahnik murder conviction

From latte foam to cancer treatments: Univ. of Iowa researchers find potential in new study. Scientists at the University of Iowa are using culinary arts techniques to fight cancer. The inspiration from this research came from common foods like whipped cream, pop rocks or the foam on top of a latte.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATE] Victim in Linn County Accident Has Been Identified

A two-vehicle accident in Linn County near Springville has left one person dead and two others injured. According to a press release issued by the Linn County Sheriff's Department a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Anamosa was southbound Tuesday afternoon on Springville Road. At around 2:35 p.m., Twachtmann lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. He swerved into and struck another vehicle that was northbound on Springville Road.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
SUMNER, IA
KCJJ

Man killed in Springville area accident

A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
SPRINGVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

