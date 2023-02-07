The San Antonio Spurs (14-41) battle the Detroit Pistons (14-42) Friday. Tip from Little Caesars Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Spurs vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the second and final matchup...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO