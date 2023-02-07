ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 9

Pure Blood Texan ❤️
2d ago

I was born and raised in Texas! I lived in other states but Texas is definitely home! If you don’t like it here you can damm sure get out and please do! Do it quick as you can too please!!

Reply
3
ken santos
3d ago

I love Texas. more room for people appropriate this magnificent State.

Reply
6
Related
Lonestar 99.5

Is It Legal For Kids In Texas To Ride In The Open Bed Of A Truck?

Every once in a while, you may notice someone riding around town in the bed of a truck. It seems that the majority of the time, they are holding some furniture to keep it from falling out, or maybe heading over to a job site. It's not really common, but it definitely happens. Sometimes, you may even see a kid riding in the back. As dangerous as it might be, is it actually legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.

You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor. The Country Basket. The BeltBuster. The Dude. If you’ve been in Texas long, you probably recognize...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?

Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Love Locks in Texas

Where to continue the love lock tradition for Valentine’s Day. Love locks cover the fence around Prada Marfa, the sculptural art installation outside of Valentine in West Texas. Lovers have attached hundreds of padlocks to the heavy iron fence separating the livestock from the tourists. Etched with the couples'...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Here’s everything you need to know about school vouchers in Texas

School vouchers aren’t a new idea. But over the past couple decades, voucher programs have expanded from small experiments to statewide policies. "School choice" is one of the big buzzwords at the Texas Capitol this legislative session. Most of the folks using it are talking about school vouchers —...
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Opinion: Texas, say no to vouchers

Picture this: You peer over the bow of a ship and look toward the horizon. The sun is bright and its rays shimmer across the water. You quickly turn around to the deck of the ship … wait … is that Gov. Greg Abbott shouting dire warnings as he tries to break through the hull with a hammer?
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game

With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

What Is This Scary Sounding Texas ‘Devil Cigar’ And Why Does It Hiss?

Texas is one of only three states to have an official State Mushroom. It's shaped like a star, so that makes sense. It's known colloquially as a "Devil Cigar". Alright. Chorioactis geaster is incredibly rare and has only been found in the USA and Japan so far. Neat! It was recently spotted along a trail at Inks Lake State Park (northeast of Austin, near Buchanan Lake).
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy