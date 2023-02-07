ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Freshman Basketball beats Hudson 51 – 32

It was an outstanding rematch against the Hudson Explorers with the Bears winning 51-32. The Bears exploded in the 2nd and 3rd quarters running up the scoreboard. All players were able to knock down points. Omar Suleiman led with 17 points. Michael Suhy had 10 points, Dillon McCostlin had 7 points, Alex Capretta had 6 points, Owen Ferenchak had 5 points, and Mason File, Luke Grieder, Shahil Rai, and Josh Talpa all had 2 points each.
HUDSON, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com

The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers

The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers on Tuesday, February 7th in the Suburban League Finals. Their only lead was when they went up 1-0 in the beginning of the first after a free throw by Ella Wise. The Tigers quickly answered back with a 3 from the floor and never looked back with Twinsburg taking an 8-2 lead after the 1st. The Tigers scored immediately to start the 2nd quarter and the Bears struggled with turnovers. Alia Mustafa was fouled and was perfect at the line. Those points started a brief comeback which saw momentum shifting back Royalton’s way. Abby Berte rebounded a ball and put it right back up for 2 points, Alia scored another 2 and Sofia Ciric shot a basket. The girls were showing strong defense and hustle. At one point down 2-10, the girls closed out the 2nd quarter down by 5 as Twinsburg took a 15-10 lead going into halftime.
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland.com

Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Valentine’s Day: Girl Scout Cookie Brownies & Strawberry Cream Puffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chocolate brownies topped with Girl Scout Cookie flavors and cream puffs filled with strawberry whipped cream! Award-winning pastry chef Maureen Leonard from Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center shared recipes for both of these sweet treats with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Chef Leonard is a tenured professor specializing in Pastry Arts at Tri-C and also is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. To learn more about the Tri-C Hospitality Management Center click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy