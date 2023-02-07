Read full article on original website
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
northroyaltonathletics.com
Boys Freshman Basketball beats Hudson 51 – 32
It was an outstanding rematch against the Hudson Explorers with the Bears winning 51-32. The Bears exploded in the 2nd and 3rd quarters running up the scoreboard. All players were able to knock down points. Omar Suleiman led with 17 points. Michael Suhy had 10 points, Dillon McCostlin had 7 points, Alex Capretta had 6 points, Owen Ferenchak had 5 points, and Mason File, Luke Grieder, Shahil Rai, and Josh Talpa all had 2 points each.
northroyaltonathletics.com
The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers
The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers on Tuesday, February 7th in the Suburban League Finals. Their only lead was when they went up 1-0 in the beginning of the first after a free throw by Ella Wise. The Tigers quickly answered back with a 3 from the floor and never looked back with Twinsburg taking an 8-2 lead after the 1st. The Tigers scored immediately to start the 2nd quarter and the Bears struggled with turnovers. Alia Mustafa was fouled and was perfect at the line. Those points started a brief comeback which saw momentum shifting back Royalton’s way. Abby Berte rebounded a ball and put it right back up for 2 points, Alia scored another 2 and Sofia Ciric shot a basket. The girls were showing strong defense and hustle. At one point down 2-10, the girls closed out the 2nd quarter down by 5 as Twinsburg took a 15-10 lead going into halftime.
northroyaltonathletics.com
North Royalton Bears won the championship game with a 55 to 47 victory over the Tallmadge Blue Devils.
North Royalton Bears won the championship game with a 55 to 47 victory over the Tallmadge Blue Devils. The Bears played at Tallmadge Middle School against the Tallmadge Blue Devils and although the court was full of hostile and loud Blue Devil fans the Bears concluded their middle school career as undefeated champs!
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
Wind gusts in Northeast Ohio could reach 55 mph Thursday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio will be under a wind advisory on Thursday, with gusts expected to reach 55 mph. The National Weather Service says south to southwest winds will be steady at 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. The wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday and includes Cuyahoga, Ashland, Ashtabula, Geauga, Holmes, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Day: Thursday to bring rain then damaging wind threat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are in between systems today. A mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the 42 to 47 degree range. We are tracking low pressure over Texas this morning. This storm will gain strength and track close to Chicago by midday tomorrow. It will then...
Paramedics help Ohio mother deliver baby on way to hospital
Natay Ford gave birth to her fourth child, Daylin Cox-Ford, before the ambulance made it to the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering pregnant Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who shot and killed a pregnant woman in April 2022 pleaded guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court. Jeremiah Williams, 21, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Akron police said on April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of...
2 held up at gunpoint in carjacking at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio — Two men, one of them armed with a firearm, robbed two people in the parking lot of a gas station near the Firestone Park neighborhood, taking their vehicle. Police say the victims, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, were walking to their car Monday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of East Archwood Avenue and Inman Street when the two males approached. One of the males took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victims’ vehicle, a silver 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander.
cleveland19.com
Akron teens steal car in gas station robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for two suspects of a car robbery at the East Archwood Avenue Marathon Gas Station Monday. Police said two people, a 58-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, reported being robbed Monday while they walked back to their car at the gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue.
Watch: Ohio murder suspect attempts to run from SWAT team
After reviewing evidence from the Canton Police Real Time Crime Center, authorities were able to identify Harper as a suspect and execute the warrant.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Valentine’s Day: Girl Scout Cookie Brownies & Strawberry Cream Puffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Chocolate brownies topped with Girl Scout Cookie flavors and cream puffs filled with strawberry whipped cream! Award-winning pastry chef Maureen Leonard from Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center shared recipes for both of these sweet treats with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. Chef Leonard is a tenured professor specializing in Pastry Arts at Tri-C and also is an award-winning Girl Scout Cookie baker. To learn more about the Tri-C Hospitality Management Center click here.
wakr.net
Carjacking on East Archwood Avenue: Police Asking for Tips Featured
Akron police are looking for tips to help them find two carjackers who held up a man and a woman at a gas station in the 700 block of East Archwood Avenue Sunday afternoon, and then drove away in their car. Police say the robbers, who were armed, are likely...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
