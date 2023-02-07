ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Freshman Basketball beats Hudson 51 – 32

It was an outstanding rematch against the Hudson Explorers with the Bears winning 51-32. The Bears exploded in the 2nd and 3rd quarters running up the scoreboard. All players were able to knock down points. Omar Suleiman led with 17 points. Michael Suhy had 10 points, Dillon McCostlin had 7 points, Alex Capretta had 6 points, Owen Ferenchak had 5 points, and Mason File, Luke Grieder, Shahil Rai, and Josh Talpa all had 2 points each.
The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers

The 7th grade Lady Bears saw their season come to a close as they lost a heartbreaker to the Twinsburg Tigers on Tuesday, February 7th in the Suburban League Finals. Their only lead was when they went up 1-0 in the beginning of the first after a free throw by Ella Wise. The Tigers quickly answered back with a 3 from the floor and never looked back with Twinsburg taking an 8-2 lead after the 1st. The Tigers scored immediately to start the 2nd quarter and the Bears struggled with turnovers. Alia Mustafa was fouled and was perfect at the line. Those points started a brief comeback which saw momentum shifting back Royalton’s way. Abby Berte rebounded a ball and put it right back up for 2 points, Alia scored another 2 and Sofia Ciric shot a basket. The girls were showing strong defense and hustle. At one point down 2-10, the girls closed out the 2nd quarter down by 5 as Twinsburg took a 15-10 lead going into halftime.
