Whitehall lays claim to re-worked trophy after big victory over rival Montague
The first trophy created to commemorate the rivalry between Montague and Whitehall boys basketball broke almost immediately. Whitehall coach Christian Subdon and Montague coach Dave Osborne collaborated together to come up with the concept, mimicking the annual Battle for the Bell rivalry game in football. A student who attended both schools put together a plaque, which was given to Whitehall when the Vikings beat the Wildcats last year.
Mason County Eastern falls to Brethren in Wednesday hoops action
Despite facing the West Michigan D League leading Brethren boys basketball team Wednesday night, it seemed like a very winnable game for Mason County Eastern. The Bobcats ruined any chance of that with a 23-5 scoring run in the third quarter and galloped to a 61-37 victory. The Cardinals scored...
Ravenna comes from behind to earn WMC victory over Shelby
The visiting Ravenna Bulldogs used a balanced scoring attack to take down the Shelby Tigers, 59-56, on Thursday night in a West Michigan Conference – Rivers matchup. Dylan May led the Bulldogs with 15 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Forsythe added 13 points and Carter Schullo had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
McKinley, Laird lead Ludington past Whitehall in girls hoops
Ludington snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a convincing 54-20 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Whitehall in Hawley Gymnasium. The Orioles maintained their hold on first place in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division by establishing early command with a 15-6 first quarter. Ludington held the Vikings to four points in the second quarter and took a 19-10 halftime lead.
Pentwater falls to Manistee Catholic Central in girls hoops action
Kaylyn Johnson and Grace Kidd proved to be too much for the Pentwater girls’ basketball team to handle Thursday night. Kidd knocked down three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, and she and Johnson scored 32 of Manistee Catholic Central’s 45 points en route to a 45-25 victory.
Lady Jayhawks fall to Delta College, 58-54
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks hosted Delta College on Wednesday evening and came up on the short, 58-54. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. The Jayhawks got off to a good start and led 12-8 after the first quarter. Delta College narrowed the gap...
Vern Nash III scores 42 points in Jayhawks win over Delta College
Vern Nash III scorched the nets for 42 points in the Muskegon Community College men’s 84-75 win over Delta Community College. Delta Community College won the first match-up so the Jayhawks were looking for some payback on their home court. MCC had to change their starting lineup again on...
Pentwater falls to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Big Rapids — An early nine-point deficit was too much for Pentwater girls basketball to climb back in its 42-33 loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy. The Falcons struggled in the first half of the West Michigan D League matchup, trailing 11-4 at the end of the first quarter. Big Rapids had a 9-7 edge in the second, leaving the Falcons looking at a 20-11 halftime deficit.
Fruitport Calvary Christian takes down Muskegon Catholic, 39-20
The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team started quickly and cruised by Muskegon Catholic Central, 39-20, in an Alliance League matchup on Tuesday night. The Eagles jumped out to a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 25-10 at the half. Calvary Christian held a 32-17...
Kent City uses big fourth quarter to take down Orchard View
For three quarters, the Kent City Eagles struggled mightily against the Orchard View Cardinals. In fact, they trailed 11-6 after one quarter, 19-14 at the half and 28-27 after three quarters. But, in the fourth quarter, Kent City came alive with a 23-4 scoring advantage and defeated the host Cardinals...
Manistee breaks free from Hesperia, cruises to 49-20 victory
It was all Manistee after the first quarter Tuesday night as the Chippewas broke away from a tie game and cruised to a 49-20 victory over Hesperia. Things got a little sloppy early, with both teams fumbling the ball away a number of times, and the Panthers gained an early 4-2 advantage in the non-conference game at Manistee.
Shelby cruises past Hesperia as Shultz and Lee hit for double digits
HESPERIA — Shelby snapped a two-game losing streak with a 44-20 girls basketball victory over Hesperia in WMC Rivers action on Tuesday night. The Tigers’ defense shut the Panthers out in the second and fourth quarters. Shelby led 25-12 at the half and 33-20 after three. Molli Schultz...
Hart girls clobber North Muskegon for tenth straight win
NORTH MUSKEGON — Hart girls basketball easily won its 10th straight game on Tuesday. The Pirates rolled past North Muskegon for a lopsided, 80-25, WMC Rivers victory. The Pirates played Monday night, but showed no signs of fatigue as they took command from the start and led, 25-12 at the end of the first quarter. Hart led 46-17 at the half and 65-18 after three.
Hart boys cruise in 67-48 win over Western Michigan Christian
HART — Four players scored in double figures for the Hart boys basketball team as the Pirates dominated Western Michigan Christian, 67-48 at home Tuesday night. The Pirates (16-0) opened a 20-11 lead on the Warriors at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Hart went into the halftime break with a 36-20 advantage and led, 61-34 after three quarters.
Mona Shores falls to Wyoming in boys’ conference basketball action
The Mona Shores boys basketball team got off to a quick start, but could not maintain the momentum on Tuesday night. The visiting Sailors came up on the short end of a 71-58 OK Conference-Green decision. The Sailors got off to a quick start as they raced out to a...
Grand Haven drops OK-Red matchup at home to Jenison
The Bucs trailed 15-12 after the first eight minutes of action and 28-23 at halftime. Jenison held a 15-14 third quarter edge, leading 43-37 to start the fourth. Heidi Berkey led Grand Haven with 15 points while Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt each had 10 points. Grace Harrison and Maddie Schopf tossed in five points apiece and Kendall Woiteshek contributed two points.
Gomez-Jiminez, Codman lead Mason County Eastern over Baldwin
With some powerful defense and tough rebounding, the Mason County Eastern girls’ basketball team crushed Baldwin, 57-10, Tuesday night. “The girls played great defense tonight, which led to some fast break points for us,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “Then we were able to execute our half-court sets well.
Mona Shores girls come up short against Wyoming
The Mona Shores Sailors girls basketball team dropped a hard-fought OK Conference-Green game at home to the Wyoming Wolves on Tuesday evening, 44-39. The two teams ended in a 12-12 tie by the end of the first quarter. Wyoming went on to take a 22-18 halftime lead. The Sailors cut...
Spring Lake falls to Hamilton in swimming action
The Spring Lake boys swimming team dropped an OK Conference-Blue meet against Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Lakers were defeated by the Hawkeyes, 100-83. Despite the loss, the Lakers made the most of Senior Night to celebrate the 4-year careers of their seniors. “It was a great way to send...
Sain, Davis lead Muskegon Lady Big Reds over Zeeland East
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their hold on the top spot in the OK Conference-Green as they cruised past the visiting Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday, 42-29. Muskegon, which shares the top spot with Reeths-Puffer, hit seven shots from beyond the arc and nine players found the scoring column for the Lady Big Reds.
