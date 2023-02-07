Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
LSAT still required for law school, American Bar Association decides in New OrleansBrenna Temple
Related
brproud.com
Roads close as deputies investigate deadly shooting near Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — A deadly shooting forces roadways in the Central area to shut down on Friday as deputies investigate. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a man was reportedly found shot in a car. Officials said Greenwell Springs/Highway 37 will be shut down for...
brproud.com
Driver extracted through windshield after 18-wheeler crash on I-12 overnight, police say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – I-12 East between Walker and Livingston was closed for hours overnight due to an overturned 18-wheeler. The Livingston Police Department said two members of law enforcement “removed the driver from the truck out the windshield.”. The driver of the 18-wheeler appeared to sustain...
brproud.com
Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A family of four is dead on the West Bank Thursday morning after an apparent murder-suicide, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly before 8 a.m., Sheriff Joe Lopinto says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
brproud.com
One arrested after shootout damages homes in Livingston Parish
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Devin Deonte Green, 27, was captured after he attempted to run away early Tuesday morning. The investigation started at approximately 3 a.m. on Lily Avenue when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reported gunfire. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, a sleeping homeowner was...
brproud.com
La. lawmaker creates bill hoping to stop car break-ins
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After New Orleans saw an uptick in car break-ins during sporting events, one state representative is proposing a law she hopes will deter burglars. State Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, has introduced a bill that would increase punishments for simple burglary. “People are taking advantage...
brproud.com
Golf carts stolen from golf course in Gonzales, deputies say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing golf cart in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the person suspected of taking a golf cart from Pelican Point Golf Course fled the scene in a truck that appeared to be a black Ford 250.
brproud.com
Springfield man pleads guilty in pandemic unemployment fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Springfield man pleads guilty to wire fraud in connection with a pandemic unemployment benefits fraud scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., Chaz Watkins, 35, of Springfield admitted that using Louisiana inmates’ and other’s personal information between December 2019 and September 2021 to submit claims for pandemic unemployment assistance.
brproud.com
3 arrested after multi-month investigation; guns, drugs seized
GONZALES, La. (BPRROUD) — On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Gonzales Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people after a multi-month drug investigation. According to GPD, agents investigated criminal activity at a residence in the 300 block of W. Bordelon Street. During the investigation, agents...
brproud.com
NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — A NewsNation reporter was released from jail late Wednesday after being arrested earlier in the day during a news conference being held by Ohio’s governor about a train derailment. Correspondent Evan Lambert was giving a live report during NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” when he...
brproud.com
Man rescues mother and kids from burning mobile home
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Last night, St. Martinville Police Department made a Facebook post extending their gratitude to a local man who ran into a mobile home when he noticed it was burning. Cameron Francis was at his home on Perkins Street last night when he noticed a neighboring...
brproud.com
Officials plan to use 15 different routes during I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are working on creating new corridors for drivers to get around the city during the I-10 widening project. The I-10 widening project will have the interstate expanding to four lanes each way from the Mississippi River Bridge to the 10-12 split. However, many...
brproud.com
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for south Louisiana, Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and WGNO news crew. PHOTO CREDIT: Richard Ballard. We will update this post with new photos and videos as they come in.
brproud.com
Viewer captures tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A tornado was caught on camera Wednesday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. The video of the tornado was recorded by Joshua Ballard. Mr. Ballard gave BRPROUD permission to use the video. The tornado is suspected of causing damage that was reported earlier by the National...
brproud.com
Storm damage reported in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service is reporting storm damage in Tangipahoa Parish. Two mobile homes and a service station were reportedly damaged when a line of storms made its way through the area. That area of Tangipahoa Parish was under a tornado warning at that...
brproud.com
NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service surveyed the damage caused Wednesday in Tangipahoa Parish and confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit. According to the NWS, the tornado touched down along I-55 between Fluker and Tanigpahoa exits before traveling north-northeast. Officials said the tornado uprooted softwood pines along its path but the highest winds picked up near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Center Street.
brproud.com
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail...
brproud.com
How to see if your vehicle has a recall
DENVER (KDVR) – “Do Not Drive” warnings have been issued for hundreds of thousands of vehicles from multiple makers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Honda, and Acura, due to airbag defects that have resulted in deaths. Earlier this month, Honda issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for select...
brproud.com
Study: Louisiana buyers pay more in sales tax than any other state
(KLFY) — According to a study released Tuesday, Louisiana has the highest average sales tax of any state in the union. The non-profit Tax Foundation, which has been tracking tax rates since 1937, reports that Louisianans pay an average combined sales tax of 9.55%, just ahead of Tennessee at 9.548%.
brproud.com
The lie that made Purple Martins famous
Athens, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Einstein proved time is relative, and anyone living in Louisiana knows this. Our seasons mingle like colors in a Jackson Pollock painting. Birders here actually look at the seasons based on migration, and the end of January and beginning of February means only one thing: SPRING! Other people may be in seasonal denial, but birders and Purple Martins (Progne subis) know what’s up.
brproud.com
The most romantic restaurant in Louisiana, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?. Fear not. Yelp has got you covered. The analysts at Yelp have sifted through their...
Comments / 0