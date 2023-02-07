TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The National Weather Service surveyed the damage caused Wednesday in Tangipahoa Parish and confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit. According to the NWS, the tornado touched down along I-55 between Fluker and Tanigpahoa exits before traveling north-northeast. Officials said the tornado uprooted softwood pines along its path but the highest winds picked up near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Center Street.

