Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to 2-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens signed rookie blue-liner Jordan Harris to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $1.4 million, the team announced Friday. Harris, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent once his current deal expired. The Massachusetts native has one goal and 10 assists in 47...
theScore
Golden Knights' Thompson week-to-week with lower-body injury
Vegas Golden Knights rookie goaltender Logan Thompson is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said he expects Thompson to return before the end of the regular season but not "any time soon," according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger. Thompson appeared to hurt himself on...
theScore
Patrick Kane 'was definitely looking at' Rangers before Tarasenko trade
Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane wasn't ecstatic when he found out the St. Louis Blues had sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. "It's not, like, the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," he said Friday, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."
theScore
Coyotes make Chychrun healthy scratch for trade-related reasons
The Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes appear to be coming to a dramatic end. The Arizona Coyotes announced they made the defenseman a healthy scratch Saturday against the St. Louis Blues for trade-related reasons. Chychrun, 24, has been on the trade block since at least January 2022, but a deal has yet...
theScore
Kings sign Copley to 1-year, $1.5M extension
The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5-million extension Friday, the team announced. Copley has emerged as the Kings' most reliable netminder this season, recording a 15-3-1 record with an .897 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average. The 31-year-old journeyman has played 51 career...
theScore
Keefe: Maple Leafs were 'outworked, outplayed' in loss to Blue Jackets
After the opening 20 minutes on Saturday night, it seemed like the Toronto Maple Leafs would cruise to a second consecutive victory over the basement-dwelling Columbus Blue Jackets. Then they fell flat in the second period en route to a 4-3 defeat. "Just got outworked, outplayed," head coach Sheldon Keefe...
theScore
Senators' Forsberg stretchered off vs. Oilers with apparent leg injury
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was stretchered off the ice with an apparent leg injury late in the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman into Forsberg moments before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored Edmonton's sixth goal. Forsberg looked to...
theScore
Hart Trophy Rankings: McDavid's exploits make it a battle for 2nd place
There's no point beating around the bush here. Connor McDavid is the obvious MVP front-runner as we move further into the unofficial second half of this NHL season. That's hardly a controversial statement, but let's be real: Everyone else garnering Hart Trophy consideration is clearly just vying to be a finalist at this point.
theScore
Sabres' Granato: Thompson ready to play Saturday vs. Flames
Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato said star forward Tage Thompson will be ready to play in Saturday's afternoon meeting with the Calgary Flames. Thompson exited the Sabres' 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1 with an upper-body injury. He was considered day-to-day before that contest. Though it...
theScore
Report: Hurricanes, Stars among teams interested in Blackhawks' Kane
Though Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane hasn't yet informed the team if he'll waive his no-movement clause ahead of the trade deadline, some suitors appear to be taking shape. The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights have "confirmed interest" in acquiring the pending unrestricted free agent's...
theScore
NHL Friday player props: Tarasenko to make noise in Rangers debut
We're in for a quiet start to the weekend with just four games on Friday night. Thankfully, there still appears to be plenty of value on the board in the prop market. Let's take a closer look at three players to prioritize. William Nylander over 3.5 shots (-130) Nylander is...
theScore
Predators' Forsberg injured after taking hit from Flyers' Ristolainen
Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg exited Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers after taking a hit along the boards from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The incident occurred in the dying seconds of the opening frame. Forsberg struggled to get to his feet and had to be helped off the ice. He didn't return and ended up logging just over five minutes of ice time.
theScore
Senators' Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tears in both knees
Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after suffering MCL tears in both knees, the team announced Sunday. Neither tear will require surgery, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch. Forsberg was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In the lead-up to Edmonton's...
theScore
Young, Hunter pace Hawks past reeling Spurs 125-106
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 24 points and a season-high 17 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 24 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the reeling San Antonio Spurs 125-106 on Saturday night. The Spurs (14-43), losers of a season-high 12 straight, are a half-game ahead of last-place Houston...
theScore
Heat use balanced scoring, rally to beat Magic 107-103 in OT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler added 22 points and seven rebounds and the Miami Heat rallied to beat the Orlando Magic 107-103 in overtime on Saturday night. Gabe Vincent, who finished with 20 points, opened OT with a 3-pointer. Herro scored twice from...
theScore
Doncic hopes to return Saturday vs. Kings, debut alongside Kyrie
Luka Doncic hopes to return Saturday for the second game of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings, he said Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. Doncic was reportedly expected to suit up for Friday's matchup against the Kings. However, Dallas later ruled him out...
theScore
'Pick your poison': How LeBron's scoring endured and evolved
As LeBron James marched towards the NBA's all-time scoring record, which he claimed from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Feb. 7, the basketball world collectively reflected on the weight of the moment. With every additional James bucket, every ferocious drive that inched him closer, a greater sense of awe enveloped fans. Wherever...
theScore
Report: Grizzlies, Pacers offered three 1st-rounders for Raptors' Anunoby
O.G. Anunoby wasn't moved before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, but the Toronto Raptors appeared to have multiple proposals on the table. The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers each offered three first-round picks in exchange for the sixth-year forward, sources told ESPN's Zach Lowe. It's unclear what the other components of...
theScore
Report: Jackson plans to sign with Nuggets after Hornets buyout
Point guard Reggie Jackson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets after he clears waivers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The Hornets acquired the veteran guard Thursday in a deal that sent Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Comments / 0