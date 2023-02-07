The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds madeavailable through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from...

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO