Augusta Free Press
Hospice of the Piedmont looking for its next leader after Cottrell announces retirement
The president and CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont has announced his retirement, and a national search firm is assisting the organization with finding a replacement. Ron Cottrell joined HOP in September 2016. Cottrell has previously served in administration at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital for 27 years. “I am so...
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
NBC 29 News
Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
Augusta Free Press
Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston
If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, Location Lovingston might provide the education and guidance for you to launch a new business in the village of Lovingston. The new program, presented by Nelson County and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, is a competition program designed to encourage and develop business ideas through education, mentorships and participant guidance.
WHSV
Remote Area Medical clinic needs volunteers for upcoming free event in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is coming to Harrisonburg in May, but they need a few extra hands. Clinic Coordinator, Kim Faulkinbury, said their biggest need right now is for medical professionals working in podiatry, dermatology, vision, and dentistry. They also need general volunteers to help with traffic, registration, etc.
WHSV
Update on Rocktown High School construction given at school board meeting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The outside construction of Rocktown High School is nearly complete. Work continues to be done on the three-story building and its surroundings, which is aiming to help overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School once complete. At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, a construction update was...
Covington And Alleghany County Receive Emergency Food And Shelter Program Funds
The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds madeavailable through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from...
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
Augusta Free Press
Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’
Local chocolatier Laurie Douglass has turned a hobby into a full-time business with Laurie’s Chocolates. When AFP chatted with Douglass by Zoom on Thursday morning, Douglass was taking a break from prepping 80 bags of sea salt toffee for delivery to Afton Mountain Vineyards. In her home chocolate workshop...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
WHSV
Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By the slice or by the box, one Harrisonburg pizza shop saw heavy foot traffic Thursday for National Pizza Day. “We were significantly busier than a usual Thursday morning,” Cora Via, manager at Benny Sorrentino’s said. Benny Sorrentino’s usually comes to life at night,...
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
WSLS
Clifton Middle School closed Friday after student threatens other students with list, police say
COVINGTON, Va. – Clifton Middle School will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution after a student made a list of other students they intended to harm, according to school officials. The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public that the threat wasn’t carried out...
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Augusta Free Press
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville; five $50K winners in Virginia
The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Five other tickets in Virginia won $50,000 each. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball...
Inside Nova
Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper
A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
Augusta Free Press
VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 15 regarding pedestrian access improvements to North Main (Route 11) in Lexington. The meeting will be held at the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents are welcome to come...
