Augusta County, VA

Tracy Leicher

Valley Health closes three more fitness centers

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home

At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston

If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, Location Lovingston might provide the education and guidance for you to launch a new business in the village of Lovingston. The new program, presented by Nelson County and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, is a competition program designed to encourage and develop business ideas through education, mentorships and participant guidance.
LOVINGSTON, VA
WHSV

Update on Rocktown High School construction given at school board meeting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The outside construction of Rocktown High School is nearly complete. Work continues to be done on the three-story building and its surroundings, which is aiming to help overcrowding at Harrisonburg High School once complete. At Tuesday night’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, a construction update was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Covington And Alleghany County Receive Emergency Food And Shelter Program Funds

The city of Covington and Alleghany County has been awarded federal funds madeavailable through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. The City of Covington was awarded $3500 and Alleghany County was awarded $5934 for phase 40. These funds can be used by local, non-profit agencies to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Alleghany County and the City of Covington.The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?

The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Pizza shop in downtown Harrisonburg celebrates National Pizza Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - By the slice or by the box, one Harrisonburg pizza shop saw heavy foot traffic Thursday for National Pizza Day. “We were significantly busier than a usual Thursday morning,” Cora Via, manager at Benny Sorrentino’s said. Benny Sorrentino’s usually comes to life at night,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Staunton man dies after possibly being struck by a train in Culpeper

A 48-year-old Staunton man died Feb. 9 after seemingly being struck by a train in Culpeper. At approximately 12:29 p.m. on Feb. 9, the Culpeper County E-911 Center received a 9-1-1 call about a pedestrian possibly being struck by a train in the area of the Depot at 109 S Commerce St. Officers responded to the area and located an unresponsive adult male lying beside the railroad tracks in the area of U.S. Ave.
CULPEPER, VA

