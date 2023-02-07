ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
famuathletics.com

Rattlers return home to face Jackson State Saturday Afternoon

Tallahassee, FL | Florida A&M women's basketball return home after a two-game road trip in Texas to face Jackson State Saturday at 2 PM. The Rattlers look to bounce back from a two-point loss to Prairie View A&M. Who: Florida A&M (5-17, 3-8 SWAC) vs. Jackson State (13-8, 10-1 SWAC)
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Bowling participating in Sunshine State Classic this weekend

Orlando, FL | Florida A&M Bowling will participate in the Sunshine State Classic in Orlando from Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12. Host School: Stephen F. Austin State University and Sacred Heart University. Tournament Schedule:. Friday, February 10, 2023. Competition begins: 10:35 am. Format: 5- Baker Match — Total...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live tonight at 7 p.m.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –– Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live airs Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. as men's and women's basketball are in conference play. Coach Pillow and Coach McCullum Live start at 7 p.m. Eastern live with Rattler Sports Network host Melvin Beal. The first half of the show will feature Coach Pillow and the women's basketball program, as the second half will feature Coach McCullum and the men's basketball program. Tonight's guests include women's basketball and SWAC Impact Player of the Week Mide Oriyomi.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Rattlers excited for opening weekend in Macon

MACON, Ga. –– Florida A&M softball is back and excited for their action-packed opening weekend in Macon, Georgia. The Rattlers will compete in five games versus Mercer (two games) and Hampton (three games), as there was a change to the schedule due to the weather. Friday, February 10.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famuathletics.com

Men's Golf Opens Spring Season At Advance Golf Partners Collegiate

Palm City, Fla. — Florida A&M men's golf team is set to open the 2023 spring season in the Advance Golf Partners Collegiate, Feb. 12-14. The Rattlers last outing on the course was on November 14 in the SWAC Fall Invitational. Event: Advance Golf Partners Collegiate. Dates: Sunday, February...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy