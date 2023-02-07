Four newborn baby Clydesdale horses, the iconic equine associated with Budweiser, are making their debut by hosting a Super Bowl 2023 watch party, and you’ve got to see these adorable animals to believe them. In pics posted to Twitter on February 6, the babies in question — who include Sergeant, Stinger, Barron, and Razor — lined up politely for their photo op. Two appeared to have a lighter fuzzy brown coat with white, and two more had darker brown coats. But the unmistakable, solid Budweiser Clydesdale look is definitely there, and the baby’s looked adorably shy as they posed in a large stable. “Introducing the Warm Springs Ranch starting lineup!” read the caption of Warm Springs Ranch’s tweet.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO