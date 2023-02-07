Read full article on original website
Where Do the Budweiser Clydesdales Live When They Aren't Making Beer Commercials?
Anheuser-Busch owns one of the largest herds of Clydesdales in the world, known as the Budweiser Clydesdales. The beer company has been using the horses, in some capacity, since 1933, when the Busch family presented six Clydesdales to their father, August Busch Sr. to celebrate the end of prohibition. Article...
New Budweiser Clydesdales foals are hosting a Super Bowl watch party
After announcing the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdales, the ranch where they were born has announced the young horses will be hosting their very own Super Bowl party. The Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, where Budweiser has an official breeding facility for their Clydesdales. It marks the first time Anheuser-Busch has hosted a Super Bowl party at the ranch.
Budweiser Debuts 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Ahead Of Super Bowl: Photo
Four newborn baby Clydesdale horses, the iconic equine associated with Budweiser, are making their debut by hosting a Super Bowl 2023 watch party, and you’ve got to see these adorable animals to believe them. In pics posted to Twitter on February 6, the babies in question — who include Sergeant, Stinger, Barron, and Razor — lined up politely for their photo op. Two appeared to have a lighter fuzzy brown coat with white, and two more had darker brown coats. But the unmistakable, solid Budweiser Clydesdale look is definitely there, and the baby’s looked adorably shy as they posed in a large stable. “Introducing the Warm Springs Ranch starting lineup!” read the caption of Warm Springs Ranch’s tweet.
