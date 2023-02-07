Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly
Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson
The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’...
Yardbarker
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker
As rumours swirl around Erik Karlsson, Jakob Chychrun and the Edmonton Oilers, report says the team’s ‘key acquisition’ is a puck-moving defenceman
A wild day of trade rumours, and they just keep coming in. I’ve rewritten this about four or five times and every time I get close to hitting publish, something else shakes out. Let’s try and recap that day that it has been. While the Oilers were playing...
Yardbarker
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
Yardbarker
Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical
Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
Yardbarker
Key Chicago Bears free agent target in talks with current team
A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency. The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Some of the most important holes to...
