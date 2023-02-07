ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nexttv.com

‘Star Wars’ Series Targeting Preschoolers on Disney Plus, Disney Junior in May

Animated series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures premieres on Disney Plus and Disney Junior May 4. Set during The High Republic era, the show follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi.
nexttv.com

‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Puts a Reality Showrunner on Center Stage

Somebody I Used to Know, a comedy film about a TV producer who heads to her hometown after a setback in the workplace, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 10. Alison Brie plays Ally, who is the showrunner on a reality program. Upon returning home after her show’s cancellation, she meets up with her first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis, and questions the person she has become.
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
nexttv.com

‘The Peripheral’ Renewed at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has ordered season two of sci-fi drama The Peripheral. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a show based on the eponymous novel by William Gibson. Season one debuted October 21. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken...
nexttv.com

Starz Expands ‘Spartacus’ Franchise With New Series

Starz will look to resurrect its Spartacus franchise with a new series produced by franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight. The yet-to-be-named series will go beyond the original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which aired in 2010 and starred the late Andy Whitfield, according to Starz. The series will depict a “new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the shadow of Rome,” said the network.
nexttv.com

Tamron Hall’s ‘Someone They Knew’ Returns to Court TV February 19

Court TV said that its true-crime series Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall is set to start its second season on February 19. Season two will have 24 new episodes airing on Sunday nights. “Season one of Someone They Knew quickly became a staple among Court TV’s unparalleled coverage of...
nexttv.com

Hearst, Sunwise Media Make Plans To Reimagine Saturday Morning TV

Success with ‘Globetrotters’ series leads to partnership to develop ‘inspiring’ educational and informational programming. The Globetrotters’ long winning streak continues. On Saturday mornings, the TV series Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward is filling it up, attracting young viewers, especially young Black viewers, with a show...
nexttv.com

Former HBO Max Execs Jennifer O’Connell, Rebecca Quinn Form Production Company

Jennifer O’Connell, former HBO Max executive VP, nonfiction and live-action family originals, and Rebecca Quinn, former HBO Max senior VP, nonfiction original programming, have formed Velvet Hammer Media, which will create, produce and distribute nonfiction content. Velvet Hammer Media will be dedicated to inclusion and, under its Inside Access...

