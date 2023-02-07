Read full article on original website
Parts of US are seeing one of the earliest springs on record
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Valentine's Day is less than a week away, but forget about "love is in the air" — because pollen is in the air. Florida typically sees its spring bloom in February as the grasses start to grow again and trees begin to blossom. Medium-high to high allergy levels are forecasted across the Tampa Bay area through this weekend.
Tampa investigators were warned in 2017 video of neo-Nazi's plans to attack Maryland power grid
TAMPA, Florida — New details have been released in the arrest of a neo-Nazi from Florida accused of plotting to attack part of the Maryland power grid. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland said Brandon Russell's plan threatened lives and would have left thousands in the cold and dark.
Tiger Woods’ PopStroke opening Tampa Bay area location on Feb. 17
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Calling all you mini-golf enthusiasts. Tiger Woods' PopStroke will be opening its sixth location on Feb. 17 in the Wesley Chapel-Tampa area. The sprawling 18-hole putting course, located at 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, in the Cypress Creek Town Center, will be made of synthetic turf, fairways and bunkers. PopStroke locations also include a restaurant, bar, playground and outdoor game area.
Clinical trial looks to treat Alzheimer's before it begins
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias but research shows that African Americans are more at-risk for developing the disease. Dr. Thomas Obisesan, Professor of Medicine at Howard University, says limited access to care and underrepresentation in clinical trials has...
Tampa’s Bouzy Champagne and Cocktail Bar & Restaurant opens in Hyde Park Village
TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for a new spot in Tampa, Hyde Park Village just opened Bouzy, a unique champagne and cocktail restaurant, on Monday, Feb. 6. It features champagne, signature cocktails and a "fizz-first" curated menu of nearly 200 wine selections, light bites, tasting boards and main plates crafted by Executive Chef Erich Bach.
