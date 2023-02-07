Read full article on original website
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
February events for adults at Flower Memorial Library
Flower Library in Watertown is offering a variety of events for adults in February, including an opportunity to learn the art of Tai Chi, receive genealogy help or explore their Gmail account. Between the Covers: Romance Book Club. February 8 at 6:30 p.m. – virtual on Zoom. Join others...
North Country man accused of intoxicated driving in Carthage: NYSP
CARTHAGE- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Jefferson County, authorities say. Patrick M. Green, 45, of Carthage, NY was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one count of DWI (first-offense). Troopers say the arrest took place...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Lewis County: Snowmobile strikes tree in West Turin
WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Icy conditions caused a snowmobile to crash into a tree on Trail C4C near Michigan Mills Road in the Town of West Turin, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the crash happened on Tuesday evening when...
North Country schools running out of snow days in the middle of extreme winter
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s only the beginning of February but it has been a historic winter for the North Country. Between blizzards, frigid temperatures, icy roads and heavy lake effect, schools have been forced to close. Many districts had to use snow days back in November due to the massive early winter storm that brought feet of snow to the region.
Grant funding available for nonprofits serving Theresa area residents
THERESA, N.Y (WWTI) — The Wilcox Community Fund for Theresa of the Northern New York Community Foundation is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for funding. Nonprofits serving residents of the Theresa area are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in funding to support projects, programs or initiatives that have meaningful impact and support the quality of life of Theresa and the greater Indian River Lakes Region of Jefferson County.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Boil water advisory issued in Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break near the SUNY Potsdam campus has prompted a boil water advisory. The advisory from village officials advises people along Pierrepont Avenue from Bay Street to village limits to boil their water before consuming it. Village officials called the break near Bay...
Lewis County Highway Department urges people to drive with caution amid heavy rain
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Highway Department is urging people to drive with caution as heavy rains continue into Thursday night. Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said due to the heavy rains and existing snowbanks, many roads have standing water and ponding, which can lead to hydroplaning and a loss of control.
Wind advisory issued for Jefferson County with gusts up to 55 mph possible
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Jefferson County. The advisory will be in effect from Thursday at 10 p.m. through Friday at 10 a.m. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects...
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth...
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
NY man charged with armed domestic dispute in front of children
FINE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A St. Lawrence County, New York, man faces numerous charges after police say he threatened several people, including children with a shotgun. It happened Monday evening. New York State Police responded to a home on Route 58 in the town of Fine. They say Alan Facey, 44, of Fine was in a domestic dispute and got a shotgun. They say he then blocked the door preventing the victim from leaving and fired a round off inside in front of children. The victim was eventually able to get the gun away from Facey and secure it.
Oswego City School bus driver arrested after using drugs and driving bus with students on board
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego woman was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Reckless Endangerment after using drugs before driving a school bus with students on board, according to the Oswego City Police Department. On February 7, 2023, the Oswego Police Department Criminal Investigation Division in conjunction with the Oswego City […]
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you. The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown. According to troopers,...
