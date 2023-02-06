ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ron DeSantis remakes education, many look to the long-term impact it’ll have on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ multifaceted reshaping of education in Florida is accelerating, with implications that could last for generations. When he’s finished, the cumulative effect of his effort to imbue conservative practices and philosophy from the first day of kindergarten through college graduation will be felt long after he’s done as governor — and long after he leaves the presidency, if he makes it that far.
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows

Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
Minnesota biologists rescue trapped black bear

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a bear-y unlucky bear after it became trapped in a ditch. The bear had hunkered down in a culvert alongside the road near Wannaska, Minnesota, according to a Facebook post from the department.
