Albany Herald
As Ron DeSantis remakes education, many look to the long-term impact it’ll have on Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ multifaceted reshaping of education in Florida is accelerating, with implications that could last for generations. When he’s finished, the cumulative effect of his effort to imbue conservative practices and philosophy from the first day of kindergarten through college graduation will be felt long after he’s done as governor — and long after he leaves the presidency, if he makes it that far.
NewsNation reporter was pushed by National Guard official during an argument before his arrest at an Ohio news conference, video shows
Body camera footage from Wednesday's arrest of a NewsNation correspondent shows the Ohio National Guard's adjutant general pushing the reporter during an argument at a press conference that state authorities held about a train derailment. The footage, released Thursday by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, reveals new details of a...
Minnesota biologists rescue trapped black bear
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a bear-y unlucky bear after it became trapped in a ditch. The bear had hunkered down in a culvert alongside the road near Wannaska, Minnesota, according to a Facebook post from the department.
Florida judge warns rapper Drake to show up for deposition in XXXTentacion murder trial
MIAMI — A Florida judge is threatening rapper Drake with a contempt charge if he doesn’t show up for a deposition in the trial of three men accused of murdering XXXTentacion, a South Florida rapper who was an emerging star until his death in 2018. Drake, one of...
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
Forensic expert testifies she found gunshot primer residue particles on Alex Murdaugh's shirt and hands, and on a jacket
A forensic scientist testified in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Tuesday she found gunshot primer residue particles on clothes the now-disbarred South Carolina attorney was wearing the night his wife and son were killed -- and on a blue jacket that has drawn increasing attention in the proceedings. The particles were...
Prosecutors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continue to lay out evidence of alleged financial crimes
Witnesses in the murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on Wednesday shored up earlier testimony of his former law group's chief financial officer, who'd spoken about discovering what prosecutors allege were his financial crimes that could have helped lead to the killings of his wife and son.
