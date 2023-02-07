ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]

Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
Taiwan’s Biggest Dumpling Chain Is Expanding to Mira Mesa

The largest Taiwanese dumpling maker, Bafang Dumpling, has confirmed to Eater that it will be opening its first San Diego restaurant at the Village at Mira Mesa before the end of the year. Its corner storefront will be part of the retail center’s new expansion area (where Crumbl Cookies is already located) near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road.
