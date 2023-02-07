SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO