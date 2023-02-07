Read full article on original website
San Diego woman sues TSA and San Diego Airport for fall in security line
SAN DIEGO — A horrific fall in a San Diego Airport Transportation Security Administration line left a woman with a brain injury. . The fall was caught on camera and showed TSA agents leaving it to her husband and other passengers to help instead of rushing to her aid. The...
Over a dozen people seen jumping from smuggling boat at Mission Beach
Witnesses see more than a dozen people jump from what U.S. Border Patrol says was smuggling boat. The incident happened at South Mission Beach Wednesday afternoon.
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
Segment of cliff collapses at Black’s Beach
A cliff collapse was reported Thursday at Black's Beach in La Jolla.
Resident under fire by city after fixing Windansea beach stairs
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local homeowner decided to put a fresh coat of paint on the main staircase at Windansea Beach in La Jolla after filing multiple requests with the city to handle it. The city is not happy with the resident for completing the handiwork on his...
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Over a dozen life vests found near panga on Carlsbad beach
A panga was found on a beach in Carlsbad Wednesday morning.
Working For You: City fixing upside street sign in Linda Vista
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is making it right after an upside traffic sign has been wrong for several years in Linda Vista. A driver let us know about the issue, and we went to work for you; now the city is responding. Drivers said the "traffic signal ahead"...
Driver runs red light, causes 3 vehicle collision: police
A 75-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his pickup truck was involved in a three-vehicle wreck, according to the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego car insurance projected to rise more than any California city
SAN DIEGO — Drivers here in San Diego can expect to pay more for their car insurance in 2023 compared to last year. A new report finds that our increase will be steeper than any other city in California. San Diego's project increase in car insurance is one of...
Pedestrian killed in East County vehicle collision
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in East County on Friday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Driver arrested, woman and child in car unhurt after chase
A high-speed chase that began in the Miramar area ended with a car fully engulfed in flames and the arrest of the driver.
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]
Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
San Diego man received 10 months' worth of water bills in same week
SAN DIEGO — Have you received your San Diego water bill lately? You may want to check because one man received ten months' worth in the past two days. San Diego City was scheduled to send water bills out every two months, but Birdland resident Ben Jarboe hadn't received one since April last year until they all came at once.
Car rolls over into wall in Chula Vista, woman trapped in vehicle rescued
Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in a car that rolled over into a wall in Chula Vista early Tuesday morning.
First Surfin’ Chicken Location Heading to San Diego in March
Quick-Service Chicken Restaurant Installing Multiple Locations in Southern California Walmart Stores
Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Lake Murray roadway
A man died early Friday morning after San Diego Police said he was struck by a car on Mission Gorge Road and killed.
Taiwan’s Biggest Dumpling Chain Is Expanding to Mira Mesa
The largest Taiwanese dumpling maker, Bafang Dumpling, has confirmed to Eater that it will be opening its first San Diego restaurant at the Village at Mira Mesa before the end of the year. Its corner storefront will be part of the retail center’s new expansion area (where Crumbl Cookies is already located) near the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Reagan Road.
Explore San Diego County’s 8,000 restaurants — and the food safety risks inspectors found
In the last three years, one third of San Diego County restaurants have had at least one major food safety violation, according to an inewsource analysis of publicly available inspection data. San Diego County is home to nearly 16,000 retail food facilities, from restaurants and caterers to schools and vending...
