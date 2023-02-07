Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Madonna Provocatively Poses In Grammys Outfit As Haters Remain Shocked At Her 'Unrecognizable' Face
Madonna doesn't care if her haters are "Hung Up" on her "unrecognizable" appearance.On Monday, February 6, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to tease her followers with a series of seductive snaps featuring her attention-grabbing Grammys ensemble, which she wore just one night prior.On Sunday, February 5, Madonna stepped onto the stage of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to present Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance in androgynous attire.The look — which featured a whip, fishnet leggings and gloves, a silk floor-length overcoat, a white button up and a black tie — were the least of social media users'...
seventeen.com
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Rupert Murdoch Spotted Sunbathing With Country Music Star’s Widow Months After His $305 Million Divorce With Jerry Hall
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was spotted out with a new woman only months after settling his bitter divorce from model Jerry Hall, RadarOnline.com has learned. 91-year-old Rupert was seen living it up with Ann-Lesley Smith, 66, while on vacation in Barbados. Smith is the widow of country legend Chester Smith. The two reportedly met in November and have become quite fond of each other. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the two looked to be extremely cozy as they soaked up the sun. Rupert asked Ann-Lesley to accompany him on the trip after being invited by British billionaire Anthony Bamford,...
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!
Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Apparently Gotten A Lot Better Since Her Split With Harry Styles
Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children.
Miley Cyrus Models Cutouts & Slingback Heels for Her New Self-Tanning Brand Dolce Glow
Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers this season — she’s also buying herself a tanner. And quite a bit of it, too, thanks to her first-ever brand investment with Isabel Vita’s self-tanning brand Dolce Glow, according to WWD’s Beauty Inc. To announce her Dolce Glow investment this week, Cyrus shared a photo of herself lounging by a pool on Instagram. The imagery featured the star in a black halter-neck bodysuit with side cutouts, similar to the Alaïa number seen on the cover of her upcoming album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) For...
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
Upworthy
Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Freshly Shaved Head During Errand Run
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has once again proved she can pull off any hairstyle.On Tuesday, January 31, the famous offspring went by herself to run some errands at a Los Angeles market, where she kept her hoodie down to show off her fresh buzz cut.The 16-year-old strolled through a parking lot with headphones in her ears before heading into the driver's seat of her car and leaving the scene, as shown in photos obtained by a news publication.The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt opted for a comfy loungewear ensemble featuring an oversized black sweatshirt that hung below the waist and...
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Frail Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since cancelling UK and Ireland shows and retiring from touring
OZZY Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his upcoming shows and retiring from touring. The 74-year-old singer made the announcement this week and said he's "not physically capable" after a recent operation. Black Sabbath icon Ozzy was today photographed looking frail as he walked with the...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two
Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Gisele Bündchen poses in pink Chanel swimsuit during sexy beach shoot
Is she wearing the … the Chanel swimsuit? Yeah, she is. Supermodel (and erstwhile “Devil Wears Prada” star) Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work following her highly publicized divorce from Tom Brady, having been snapped on the set of a steamy swim shoot in Miami multiple times over the past week. On Jan. 25, the 42-year-old stunner posed on the sand in a pink backless Chanel one-piece, complete with the fashion house’s signature quilting and a dainty double-C logo at the bust. She was surrounded by the shoot’s crew and a glam squad, who touched up her famous blond beach waves and...
tigerdroppings.com
Gisele Wasting No Time Jumping Back Into A Swimsuit Photoshoot
Gisele Bundchen wanted to focus on her career more after her split from Tom Grady and it looks she's doing just that. On Saturday afternoon, photos from her latest modeling shoot started making the rounds on social media... (The Spun)
Comments / 0