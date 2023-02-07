Comedian Sam Jay Confirms HBO Canceled Her Late-Night Show ‘Pause’

Alyssa Longchamp/HBO

During this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast , comedian Sam Jay revealed that her HBO late-night series Pause “isn’t coming back” following a two-season run on the premium cable channel. “We’re done,” the former Saturday Night Live writer and co-star of Netflix’s You People confirmed. “It wasn’t my decision,” she added. “It was kind of disappointing, but I was also drained. It was a draining show, because it was very personal. So I was feeling a little spent from it, to be honest.” Now that the show, which just received its second consecutive Writers Guild Award nomination, is officially in the rearview, Jay added, “I’m glad I got to do it, and I feel really good and proud of the thing that I made. And I’m very proud of everybody that worked on the show and put their blood and sweat and tears into making something that was super challenging. I really think we pulled off something cool. I think it was a little ahead of its time and people will look back on it and be like, ‘Wow, that was a really cool thing that was happening right there.’ And that’s good enough for me.”

For more, listen to Sam Jay on The Last Laugh podcast .

