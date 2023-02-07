ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Comedian Sam Jay Confirms HBO Canceled Her Late-Night Show ‘Pause’

By Matt Wilstein
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNA3K_0kfI2SZH00
Alyssa Longchamp/HBO

During this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast , comedian Sam Jay revealed that her HBO late-night series Pause “isn’t coming back” following a two-season run on the premium cable channel. “We’re done,” the former Saturday Night Live writer and co-star of Netflix’s You People confirmed. “It wasn’t my decision,” she added. “It was kind of disappointing, but I was also drained. It was a draining show, because it was very personal. So I was feeling a little spent from it, to be honest.” Now that the show, which just received its second consecutive Writers Guild Award nomination, is officially in the rearview, Jay added, “I’m glad I got to do it, and I feel really good and proud of the thing that I made. And I’m very proud of everybody that worked on the show and put their blood and sweat and tears into making something that was super challenging. I really think we pulled off something cool. I think it was a little ahead of its time and people will look back on it and be like, ‘Wow, that was a really cool thing that was happening right there.’ And that’s good enough for me.”

For more, listen to Sam Jay on The Last Laugh podcast .

Read it at The Daily Beast

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

No One Has Made Death More Hilarious Than Marc Maron

Marc Maron is not the first comedian to mine laughs from the darkest moment of his life. But he’s now done it better than just about anybody else.It’s been more than a decade since Tig Notaro walked on stage at the Largo theater in Los Angeles and revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after the death of her mother—an impromptu set she later adapted into the concert recording Live. A few years later, Patton Oswalt emerged from despair and found a way to joke about the sudden death of his wife, crime writer Michelle...
PopSugar

Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross

When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
TheDailyBeast

Janelle Monáe Vows to Punish Fans for Liking Brutal Wardrobe Tweet

Janelle Monáe has reacted with vengeance after seeing a fan’s tweet about her dress sense going viral. Commenting on the outfit the singer and actor wore to the Grammy Awards, one fan joked: “Janelle Monáe finally showing off how fine she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man.” After seeing that the tweet had racked up nearly 27,000 likes, Glass Onion star Monáe replied: “No new music just for this.” As the fan’s post continued to rack up likes, Monáe quipped: “35.7k likes?? No new tour. Hope it was worth it beloved.” The original poster later defended herself, arguing that her “dumb jokes got people talking about how dope” Monáe is. “Monopoly man??” Monáe replied along with a crying emoji. “You’re pretty and funny.”35.7k likes?? No new tour. hope it was worth it beloved. 😘 https://t.co/X0f4z5GL2o— Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) February 7, 2023 Read it at Independent
Deadline

BBC Apologizes For Captioning Viola Davis Grammys Image With “Beyoncé’s Big Night”

The BBC has been forced to apologize after an image of Viola Davis from January’s Golden Globes was shown on its news channel with a headline identifying the Oscar winner as history-maker Beyoncé. BBC News’ rolling coverage of the Grammys included a few seconds period when the image of Davis was matched with the caption “Beyoncé’s Big Night,” before the segment moved on to the next image. BBC News has in the past hour apologized via a Twitter statement and said the error “fell below the BBC’s usual standards.” “We apologise for the mistake last night when our news channels briefly showed a...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Anchor Announces Divorce During Valentine’s Day Segment

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas unveiled some “breaking news” on Thursday night—she’s getting a divorce. And she dropped this little personal nugget during a segment about Valentine’s Day, of all places. Appearing as a panelist on the conservative network’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld!, Banderas hinted about the “little announcement” on Twitter hours before the program aired. During the show’s final minutes, host Greg Gutfeld asked if Banderas was “going to get anything” for the romantic holiday. “F*** Valentine’s Day,” the acid-tongued anchor shot back, adding: “It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn’t get sh*t!” (The broadcast bleeped out her cursing.) After a somewhat stunned Gutfeld wondered about her marital status, Banderas confirmed she was splitting from her husband. “Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time,” she said to some applause. “Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order! … That is breaking news!”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Variety

Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
allhiphop.com

Janelle Monáe Reacts To Social Media Trolling Her Fashion Choices

The ‘Glass Onion’ star takes the jokes in stride. Janelle Monáe is best known for being an award-winning musician and actress. The Kansas City-born performer also makes waves in the fashion world. However, some people began making fun of Monáe’s history of wearing black-and-white suits. One user...
RadarOnline

Awkward: Laurence Fishburne Cracks Joke About Adult Film Star Daughter During Cringeworthy Appearance On 'The View'

Joy Behar may not have known about the can of worms she opened by asking actor Laurence Fishburne if any of his children planned to follow in his footsteps of stardom. The two exchanged an awkward encounter when The Matrix actor, 61, made a coy reference to his eldest daughter, Montana Fishburne, who's a famous ex-adult film star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Fishburne spoke to the ladies of The View on Wednesday to promote his upcoming Disney+ animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which follows a young heroine of color whose superhero powers include her brains and knowledge, but fell...
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Gets Ridiculed By ‘South Park’ — Again

Kanye West has been made the subject of a brand new episode of South Park as season 26’s premiere explored themes surrounding Ye’s recent antisemitic remarks. Directed by Matthew Stone, “Cupid Ye” — which debuted on Comedy Central on Wednesday night (February 8) — sees Kyle, Stan and the rest of the cast parodying Kanye West’s array of controversies that followed him throughout 2022 and led to many businesses cutting ties with the Chicago-bred mogul.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Actress Meagan Good ‘I Am Ready For Kids’

Actress Meagan Good has been in a press run for her new show Harlem and she recently shared that she’s ready to settle down and have children. The 41-year-old beauty said she put off having children in her 20s and 30s to focus on her acting career. Meagan revealed she’s ready to have kids whether she’s married or not. She admitted she previously considered having a baby when she was married to preacher DeVon Franklin. They previously discussed their journey with freezing her eggs and shared how her outlook on motherhood had changed. “When you say you’re not sure you want to be a mom, people look at you like you’re a bad person,” said the director and actress to Romper. “As if something’s wrong with you. But I was never really that girl who said, “I can’t wait to get married,” “I can’t wait to be a mother.” I just was very much a tomboy, and I started my career so young that I’d always been very business-oriented.”
Complex

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Star as Nike Executives Trying to Land Michael Jordan in First ‘Air’ Trailer

The first trailer for Air has arrived. The Ben Affleck-directed dramedy stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, who’s trying to find a way to save Nike at a time when the corporation wasn’t a household name. After finding some game tape of a young Michael Jordan, Vaccaro shows up at the Jordan family home to talk the young player’s parents into recruiting him. Though at first, Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Affleck) is skeptical of a rookie being the face of a new Nike basketball shoe line, he eventually relents and the rest is history,
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy