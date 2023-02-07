LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination

Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.

LSU continues to be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal as they look to add depth to their offensive line for the 2023 season. On Monday, LSU target and Miami offensive lineman Jakai Clark, made the decision to commit to SMU.

The Tigers are in need of depth up front, and after missing out on Clark, it’s back to the drawing board.

Clark, a savvy veteran who has excelled during his time with the Hurricanes, will have one year of eligibility remaining for the Mustangs. A player who was sought after in the portal over the last few weeks, Clark will enroll with SMU over the summer.

The Tigers have lost a number of reserve offensive linemen to the transfer portal, making it that much more important to add depth as the offseason continues.

Brian Kelly and LSU have reeled in 11 players via the portal this offseason but continue looking to add depth for the future.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”