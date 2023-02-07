Amidst Higher Prices, Disney World Brings Back a Popular Guest Service

Recent price increases mean Disney theme park guests will be paying more, but the hotels are resurrecting a service they hope visitors will appreciate.

In October 2022, The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) - Get Free Report raised prices of admission tickets at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

Disneyland Resort visitors on a one-day Park Hopper are paying a little more than before to experience both Disneyland and California Adventure. The least expensive one-day Park Hopper on a low-demand day rose from $164 to $169.

Regular visitors to Disney theme parks knew that soon the company would do the same at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The next month, Disney World announced its increased prices, which took effect on Dec. 8, 2022.

The theme park introduced variable date pricing in 2018, meaning prices would vary depending on park demand on the day of a visit. Now Disney World is charging different prices depending on which of its parks is being visited as well.

Animal Kingdom is the least expensive, ranging from $109 to $159; Epcot now costs $114 to $179; Hollywood Studios is now $124 to $179; and Magic Kingdom costs $124 to $189.

Disney World Hotels Bring Back Popular Service

Price increases, by their nature, are not popular. But one guest service being brought back to Walt Disney World hotels might contribute to customer happiness.

Before the pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort hotels offered regular housekeeping services. During the pandemic, these services slowed.

The hotels have now announced they are bringing back a consistent and frequent schedule for housekeeping.

"We’ve heard from many of you about how much you love and have missed the more regular housekeeping services we offered prior to the pandemic, and I’m excited to share that we’ve been ramping them back up across Walt Disney World Resort hotels," wrote company spokesperson Ashley Jones on the Disney Parks blog .

"By the end of February, full housekeeping room cleanings will once again be available at all of our Resort hotel rooms, with services provided daily or every other day depending on where you are staying," she continued . "These full cleanings include everything you’d expect -- from replacing towels and amenities to cleaning the bathrooms, making the beds, emptying trash and recycling, tidying the room and vacuuming."

Disney Visitors Comment on the Service

The housekeepers, which Disney calls "cast members," are known for treating guests well.

"Cast members always bring an element of magic and fun to the job that they do!" said a regular visitor who the blog calls Matt N. "From a simple smile when you see them in the hallways, to something special left behind in the room, to a sparkling clean room, Disney housekeepers always go above and beyond."

The cast members often leave Disney merchandise such as Mickey Mouse ear hats in rooms for guests' children.

"They go out of their way to make us smile when we return to our room after a busy theme park day," said Amy A . "Setting up my son’s stuffed animal with funny sunglasses, tidying up my hair appliance cords, or creating a hidden Mickey in a supply restock -- they connect with us and show they care for us, even when we don’t see them."

One of the cast members said a few words about taking special care doing the job.

"I love making those special little touches -- that’s what it's about," said Duckky , a housekeeping cast member at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort. "If I can make somebody smile every day just by walking past and saying 'have a magical day,' that warms my heart. Everything I do here warms my heart."