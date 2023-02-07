ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta Daily Journal

Why Starbucks Stockholders Should Not Fear a Recession

By , Daniel Kline
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGdV6_0kfI1cTs00

The coffee chain sells something you could make at home or get for free at the office, but there's a real reason that people still pay up.

It has become a personal finance writing trope to show people how much money they might save if they cut out their morning latte. On the surface, it's easy to see why that $5-7 daily expenditure seems like a luxury that could easily be cut. And, if you literally can't afford it, perhaps it could be.

For most people, however, a regular stop at Starbucks ( SBUX ) - Get Free Report represents a reasonable indulgence, an affordable way to treat themselves at a time where they might be putting off vacations, major purchases, and eating out. Tough economic times lead people to be careful, but the reality is that you can buy roughly 20 caramel macchiatos for the price of a $120 fancy dinner or 200 for a modest $1,200 vacation.

Or, put another way, $1,200 can buy you a little bit of happiness on every workday. That seems a lot less indulgent than spending a three-day weekend in a nice hotel that you can drive to or most of the other ways you could choose to spend that money on something that's not absolutely required.

Starbucks is essentially recession proof because the company sells an affordable indulgence. That's something that interim CEO Howard Schultz commented on during the chain's first-quarter earnings call .

Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Starbucks' Business Has Gotten Stronger

Starbucks had record quarterly sales of $8.7 billion and saw its U.S. comparable-store sales grow by 10% while its global comp sales were up by 5%. That seems somewhat incongruous with the recent concerns over inflation , layoffs, and general fears about the economy.

Schultz also made it clear that the coffee chain is not feeling any pinch from economic conditions.

"At a time when people are generally trading down, and there's a lot of discounting going on, we had the highest average ticket, I believe, in our history in the month of December," he said.

The outgoing interim CEO, who will remain a member of the company's board, believes that the company remains in a very strong position.

"And so we don't see ourselves in a situation where we need to discount heavily, and we don't see a situation where our customers are trading down. And I think the strategic advantage we have, which we talked about in the last call, is customization and how our customers are creating their own proprietary beverage and that adds to the ticket and obviously adds to the value perception that customers believe they're getting at Starbucks," he added.

Starbucks Has Momentum in the U.S.

"The record demand for Starbucks Coffee in North America we reported on our Q4 call accelerated in Q1 and through holiday. Despite the difficult operating environment that most retailers, particularly brick-and-mortar retailers experienced in the quarter. Average weekly sales in the U.S. company-operated stores reached a record high in Q1, exceeding the prior record set in Q4 of fiscal '22," Schultz said.

Basically, Starbucks has not been impacted in its home market by any actually negative economic conditions or the perception that the economy may hit a rougher patch. The chain has also continued to add loyalty program members, which it can market to through its app and via email should it need to drive more traffic to its stores.

"Active Starbucks Rewards membership in the U.S. exiting Q1 totaled over 30 million members, up 4 million members or 15% over last year and up 6% sequentially," Schultz said. "Loyal Starbucks Reward members drove a record 56% of tender, up 3% from last year, reflecting increased customer engagement throughout our system."

Starbucks has also continued to invest in what the outgoing CEO called its "convenience channels."

He noted that "Mobile Order & Pay, drive-through, and delivery continue to fuel our business, delivering 72% of U.S. revenue in Q1," and made it clear the chain would keep investing in that area.

"We continue to add high returning drive-throughs that attract new customers, expand our footprint and drive new customer occasions," he added.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Firmly Higher As Inflation Fear Recede: Disney Surges On Iger Shake-Up

Peak inflation and solid GDP growth has stocks on the move Thursday, even as bonds continue to flash recession warnings for the world's biggest economy. Updated at 9:59 am EST U.S. stocks moved firmly higher Thursday, while the dollar retreated on foreign exchange markets and Treasury yield slipped, as investors growing increasingly comfortable with Fed rate projections and the health of the U.S. economy. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

McDonald's Menu Adds a Totally New Take on a Beloved 1970s Classic

The fast-food giant has a handful of iconic products and it's using one of its most-loved menu items in an entirely new way. McDonald's has actually leaned away from some of its history in recent years. The McDonaldland characters have mostly been retired, aside from their use in adult Happy Meals and a brief live-action return of the Hamburglar in a series of commercials. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slide As Bond Markets Resume Inflation Fret

Wall Street is set to extend its weekly decline Friday as investors closely track moves in the bond market amid renewed inflation concerns and a mixed set of bluechip earnings. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Friday as stocks continued to closely track moves in the bond market amid mounting indecision with respect to growth and inflation bets and their impact on the Fed's interest rate path. Bond yields have been...
WASHINGTON STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Lyft Earnings Fail to Impress Investors

Adidas warns investors that leftover Yeezy inventory could cost the company billions of Euro in sales, Lyft disappoints Wall Street with its quarterly results. The markets are off to a slow start on Friday as earnings season crawls to a close. Over 80% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results. "Bond yields have been flashing recession signals for a number of months, now, with corporate layoffs running at their...
Marietta Daily Journal

These Are the Major Companies That Have Recently Announced Layoffs

TheStreet is keeping a running list of major companies announcing layoffs this year. On Wednesday, Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report joined a long list of other major corporations to announce widescale layoffs -- during the latest earnings call, returning chief executive Bob Iger announced changes that include consolidation of its different departments into Parks, Entertainment and ESPN, and job cuts affecting more than 7,000 current employees. The moves are...
Marietta Daily Journal

Lyft Stock Hammered on Earnings Report, and Support May Not Be Near

Shares of Lyft are slumping Feb. 10 after the ride-share provider delivered a disappointing quarterly report. Shares of Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report are not getting the lift that long investors were hoping for on Friday morning. Quite the opposite: At last check, the stock was down 35% after the ride-share company’s disappointing quarterly report. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Has a Secret That Members Will Love

The warehouse club has all sort of ways to keep its members coming back. This one may surprise you. Secret menus make fans of fast-food chains feel like insiders, the ones who are more in the know than the average person eating there. Some secrets, however, are better kept than others. Starbucks (SBUX) - Get...
Marietta Daily Journal

Adidas Stock Tumbles As Kanye West/Yeezy Split Hammers 2023 Profit Outlook

"We need to put the pieces back together again, but we need some time,” said new CEO Bjorn Gulden. Adidas AG shares slumped lower in German trading Friday after the sportswear group said full-year sales would likely decline sharply from 2022 levels thanks in part to its decision to cut ties with the American entertainer Kanye West. Adidas severed its relationship with West -- also known as Yeezy or Ye...
Marietta Daily Journal

Target Makes a Big Bet on Self-Care Products

Target customers see self-care expand beyond walking down its aisles sipping a Starbucks. Target believes that self-care is important and not just on April 5 National Self Care Day. It's important every day. Self-care was once thought to be only for maybe the spoiled or self-indulgent, but self-care is more respected as a way to cope with day-to-day life and means different things to different people. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

This Ultra-Luxury Brand Is Quietly Building an Empire Around Us

The company has had its ups and downs but is currently in major expansion mode. A cold-weather clothing company founded more than half a century ago is beginning to make a global move. While launched in the 1950s by Polish-Jewish immigrants to Canada, winter clothing company Canada Goose (GOOS) - Get Free Report truly started exploding as a business in the mid-2000s. After taking over from his father-in-law in 2001...
Marietta Daily Journal

Stocks Edge Lower, Adidas, Lyft, PayPal, Expedia In Focus - Five Things To Know

Stock futures slip as Treasury yields move higher; Adidas counts the cost of Kanye West split, shares slump; PayPal higher after solid Q4 earnings, CEO Schulman to retire; Lyft shares collapse after grim forecast widens gap with Uber and Expedia slides as severe December weather blunts travel, bookings. Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday February 10: 1. -- Stock Futures Slip As Treasury Yields...
Marietta Daily Journal

Jim Cramer Names 10 Stocks He Thinks Have 'Room to Run'

These stocks are poised for a rebound in 2023, according to Cramer. Despite a choppy start to the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 3% year-to-date and up about 4% since it seemingly bottomed out less than six months ago. After a tumultuous 2022, battle-tested investors are looking for bargains -- depressed stocks with potential room to run -- and CNBC's Jim Cramer has a list...
Marietta Daily Journal

Disney Restructures; Here's How to Trade the Stock

Returning CEO Bob Iger has unveiled a series of moves at the Mouse House. Here's the setup on the chart. Shares of Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report are active on Thursday, rising as much as 5.8%, then at last check fading to a gain of 1.9%. This comes after, as TheStreet's Martin Baccardax reports, returning CEO Bob Iger determined to clean house at the House of Mouse. ...
Marietta Daily Journal

Lyft Stock Plummets As Price Cuts Hammer Profit Outlook, Widen Gap With Uber

"To take advantage of this opportunity and grow the market, we must prioritize competitive service levels," said CEO Logan Green. Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares collapsed Friday following the ride-sharing group forecast softer-than-expected near term revenues and a plan to reduce prices and claw back market share lost to larger rival Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report. Lyft said March quarter revenues would likely fall to around...
Marietta Daily Journal

Cathie Wood Has an Alarming Prediction Regarding Amazon's Robot:Human Ratio

This is scary. With ChatGPT all over the news and more companies turning to various forms of automation to make their operations run more smoothly, it's understandable that those who fear their jobs could be replaced by robots are feeling some anxiety lately. Naturally, the companies fastest to embrace this technology are those that can afford it. Amazon announced the introduction of fully autonomous robots into its warehouses in June...
Marietta Daily Journal

Roku, DoorDash Pair Up to Deliver Food to You In a New Way

Ordering direct from ads on Roku could save you money on your meal. Ah, the glory of modern living. With a few quick swipes, consumers can have just about anything delivered right to their door -- and sometimes, in a matter of minutes! If we're talking about food, services like Uber Technology's (UBER) - Get Free Report Uber Eats, Door Dash (DASH) - Get Free Report, Grubhub, and more have made it simple to get just about anything you're craving. You simply open the app,...
Marietta Daily Journal

Pepsi Cans Price Hikes After Profit Beat As Consumer Demand Fades

"Moving forward, we will continue to focus on driving growth and winning in the marketplace," said CEO Ramon Laguarta. Updated at 9:44 am EST PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report posted modestly better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, while boosting its annual dividend, but sales suggested that consumers are starting to feel the impact of relentless price hikes. ...
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

PayPal Earnings Outlook Muted As Spending Cools, CEO Dan Schulman To Retire

"It's still difficult to accurately assess how the year ahead will play out in terms of e-commerce growth," said CEO Dan Schulman. PayPal (PYPL) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Friday after the online payments group posted better than expected fourth quarter earnings that were partly clouded by the retirement of CEO Daniel Schulman. Schulman, who has lead the group since 2014, said he'll step down as CEO at...
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy