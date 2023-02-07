ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WV

West Virginia man turns himself in after allegedly punching student at basketball game

By Amanda Barren, Amanda Barber, Rachel Pellegrino
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A wanted suspect turned himself in on Friday in relation to a fight that happened at a high school basketball game on Jan. 31, court records say.

Court records indicate that Carl Johnston turned himself in, in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Johnston was charged with battery for allegedly punching a female student in the face at a boy’s game between Ripley and St. Albans high schools.

The battery charge is a misdemeanor, according to court records.

WBOY 12 News

