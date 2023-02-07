Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say.
According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street in Scranton.Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
Once arriving on the scene the employee told police she was doing payroll when a man later identified as Luis Castillo, 35, of Scranton, came in and pulled out a knife demanding the envelopes of cash.
As stated in the affidavit, Castillo took the money, and ran but was later found near the scene with money totaling around $26,917 and a knife.
Castillo has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, and receiving stolen property. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on $250,000 bail.
