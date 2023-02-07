ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street in Scranton.

Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient

Once arriving on the scene the employee told police she was doing payroll when a man later identified as Luis Castillo, 35, of Scranton, came in and pulled out a knife demanding the envelopes of cash.

As stated in the affidavit, Castillo took the money, and ran but was later found near the scene with money totaling around $26,917 and a knife.

Castillo has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft, and receiving stolen property. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on $250,000 bail.

