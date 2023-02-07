Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Reset the Windows Firewall Settings
The Windows Firewall protects your device from malicious threats. But if you don't configure its settings correctly, this tool might prevent you from accessing most of the apps on your device.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Check the Hardware IDs of Your Devices on Windows
A hardware ID is a unique identification number given to hardware components. It's associated with the devices that you attach to your PC or the ones already connected to it.
makeuseof.com
Is Google Chrome Not Opening on Windows 11? Try These Fixes
When you rely on Google Chrome for your daily browsing needs, it can be a major inconvenience if the browser suddenly stops opening on your Windows computer. Chances are either corrupted Chrome files or a resource-hungry plugin cause this problem to occur.
makeuseof.com
Is the Raspberry Pi 3B+ Still Worth It in 2023?
The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B is the latest and currently the most powerful SBC from the Raspberry Pi series. The Raspberry Pi 3B+ is less powerful and older than the Pi 4B by a year, but it can still be a worthy purchase, depending on your needs.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "ChatGPT Is at Capacity Right Now" Error on Windows
While ChatGPT works fine most of the time, sometimes you'll come across an error. The most common one you might see is the "ChatGPT is at capacity right now" error.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED" Error in Chrome for Windows
While Chrome is known for its reliability, it is not as error-free as you might expect. Occasionally, Google Chrome may trouble you when it fails to load websites and displays errors such as "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED."
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Supervised Home Assistant Server on Ubuntu
There are two Home Assistant versions that you can install on a regular Linux distro. You can either install the supervised version or choose the non-supervised version of Home Assistant, based on your requirements and experience with Linux.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt and Decrypt PDF Files Using Python
Unauthorized access to sensitive files is a common issue today. To make sure that only the people you authorize can access the content of your files, you can encrypt them before transmission.
makeuseof.com
How to Change an Account PIN in Windows
When compared to a password, using a PIN provides a faster login experience on Windows. At times, you may want to change the account PIN for various reasons.
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Create AI-Generated Videos From Text Prompts
Over the last few months, we've witnessed some mind-blowing breakthroughs in the world of generative AI. Amid all the hype around AI chatbots and image generators, Runway has gone one step further and announced an AI model that can create videos from text prompts.
makeuseof.com
5 Tips to Enhance Incognito Mode in Chrome on Android
Chrome's incognito mode makes private web browsing easy and accessible. There are, however, lesser-known tips and tricks you can use to further enhance the incognito mode on Chrome for Android devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Desktop Trash Bin for Permanently Deleting Files on Windows 10 & 11
The Windows desktop includes a Recycle Bin repository for "deleted" files. However, dragging and dropping files onto that bin icon doesn't truly erase them. Files dragged onto the Recycle Bin are stored until the bin gets emptied, and even after then, they're still recoverable.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Missing Battery Time Estimate in Windows 11
Keeping track of how much charge remains in your laptop battery is easy. By default, hovering over the battery icon in the System Tray displays an estimate of battery time remaining, along with a percentage. Occasionally, the time estimate goes missing, leaving you to work out how much usage time you have left by percentage alone.
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Which Phone Should You Get?
The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the middle of the pack of Samsung's 2023 flagship devices. It offers lower specs than the S23 Ultra but a larger screen than the base S23.
makeuseof.com
A Beginner’s Guide to the Ethereum Virtual Machine
The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is the engine that powers the Ethereum ecosystem. The EVM provides the infrastructure for compiling and running smart contracts on Ethereum. It is the reason the blockchain remains developers' favorite for launching DApps, tokens, DEXes, and other DeFi platforms.
makeuseof.com
Is the 200MP Camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra a Gimmick?
One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its new 200MP main camera. Now, you might know that just increasing the pixel count doesn't automatically improve image quality. But if that's the case, why do the photo samples from the device look so good?
makeuseof.com
How to Use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the Same Time on Windows
You can have your Windows computer connected to Wi-Fi and Ethernet simultaneously, but the system won't use both connections at the same. Windows automatically configures the network adapter order priority to provide the best Internet connection via Ethernet or Wi-Fi.
makeuseof.com
What Is the TabSearch Hijacker? How to Remove It From Your Browser
Does the TabSearch window appear on your browser's homepage? Do you also see it when you open new tabs? If so, you may also have noticed that the search results for your queries now come from Yahoo, Bing, or other search engines instead of your primary one. If you see something like this, it indicates that your browser has been hijacked.
makeuseof.com
How to Rotate a Video You Recorded the Wrong Way on Your iPhone
Have you ever filmed a nice landscape video, only to find out it has been recorded as a portrait video when you replay it?. Fortunately, you...
makeuseof.com
Setting Up ngrok for Local Web Development
Sometimes, you'll need to expose a local server, running on your computer, to the internet. This can be useful for testing a web application before deploying it to a remote server.
