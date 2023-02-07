ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville’s new speakeasy Daniellos is serving up whimsical dishes and ‘crazy cool’ drinks

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbg7T_0kfI0tHC00

One of Roseville’s newest restaurants offers an experience unlike any other.

Daniellos, the newly opened speakeasy at 229 Vernon St. in downtown Roseville, draws nightly crowds and is booked for reservations through March.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is hidden behind a candy shop and diners can only access with a password. It’s a one-of-kind in Roseville, and the brainchild of chef and owner Michael McDermott, who also owns the successful Italian restaurant The Place a few doors down.

“What I’ve learned is people come out for an experience ... and I wanted to create the ultimate restaurant with the ultimate experience,” he told The Sacramento Bee.

McDermott named his restaurant after his great-grandfather, Joseph Anthony Daniello, who immigrated to the United States in 1931 and changed his last name to mitigate discrimination against his Italian name and heritage.

Daniellos is McDermott’s newest “challenge” and he said nothing is off limits.

The menu is ever-changing and features whimsical dishes such as an edible candle that melts into dip for bread, a mochi butter cake fashioned to look like a stick of butter, and cocktails infused with leather and served in a smoking ammo box.

“We do some crazy cool drinks,” McDermott said.

Guests who are just looking for drinks and some light fare can sit in the downstairs bar where cocktails start at $17 and small plates are priced around $8 to $35.

Diners will need reservations for a table in the upstairs dining room where they will be served a six- to seven-course tasting menu. The menu changes monthly.

McDermott said patrons can expect “little surprises around every corner but nothing dangerous.”

Proper dress is required.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

2023 Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – The Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin summer concert season returns in 2023. Bookmark us to grab your tickets early!. Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
ROCKLIN, CA
foodgressing.com

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe in Sacramento CA – HK-style/Asian bakery

Pegasus Bakery & Cafe is a family-owned and operated bakery in Sacramento that offers Hong-style/Asian baked goods and cakes. They have been recognized as a local favorite for baked goods. The bakery is very clean and well-organized. You can grab a tray and collect the baked goods that you want...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Historic Simple Pleasures gets a remodel

After 43 years in business, Simple Pleasures Restaurant and Catering in Lincoln traded in its modest, crammed kitchen and appliances for a remodeled, modern and more efficient space to serve up meals. “It’s been a long time coming,” said Simple Pleasures owner Diana Burke. “There were some small changes made...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

New entertainment and hospitality “destination” coming to Roseville

(KTXL) — The city of Roseville shared on Tuesday that a new “entertainment and hospitality destination” is in the planning stages near the Galleria Mall. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall. “Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that’s attracting businesses […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

What to know about the Roseville Junction Project

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new project is coming to Roseville near the Galleria featuring entertainment, hotels and more. Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Dr. and is set to be a hospitality destination, according to the city. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

57K+
Followers
731
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy