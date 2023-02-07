Roseville’s new speakeasy Daniellos is serving up whimsical dishes and ‘crazy cool’ drinks

One of Roseville’s newest restaurants offers an experience unlike any other.

Daniellos, the newly opened speakeasy at 229 Vernon St. in downtown Roseville, draws nightly crowds and is booked for reservations through March.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is hidden behind a candy shop and diners can only access with a password. It’s a one-of-kind in Roseville, and the brainchild of chef and owner Michael McDermott, who also owns the successful Italian restaurant The Place a few doors down.

“What I’ve learned is people come out for an experience ... and I wanted to create the ultimate restaurant with the ultimate experience,” he told The Sacramento Bee.

McDermott named his restaurant after his great-grandfather, Joseph Anthony Daniello, who immigrated to the United States in 1931 and changed his last name to mitigate discrimination against his Italian name and heritage.

Daniellos is McDermott’s newest “challenge” and he said nothing is off limits.

The menu is ever-changing and features whimsical dishes such as an edible candle that melts into dip for bread, a mochi butter cake fashioned to look like a stick of butter, and cocktails infused with leather and served in a smoking ammo box.

“We do some crazy cool drinks,” McDermott said.

Guests who are just looking for drinks and some light fare can sit in the downstairs bar where cocktails start at $17 and small plates are priced around $8 to $35.

Diners will need reservations for a table in the upstairs dining room where they will be served a six- to seven-course tasting menu. The menu changes monthly.

McDermott said patrons can expect “little surprises around every corner but nothing dangerous.”

Proper dress is required.