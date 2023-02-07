Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Use Photography to Create Your Own Instagram Aesthetic
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you’re a photographer, graphic designer, or in another creative field, Instagram is an excellent tool for growing your online presence. You can use the app to showcase your work, provide tips for your audience, and much more.
makeuseof.com
Test Your Typing Speed and Accuracy Using Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The average typing speed is around 40 words per minute. If you want to be productive in your work you should aim to type at least 65 to 70 words per minute. Increasing your typing speed will improve your efficiency, which will boost tasks like data entry, copywriting, transcription, and administrative roles.
makeuseof.com
Is the 200MP Camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra a Gimmick?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its new 200MP main camera. Now, you might know that just increasing the pixel count doesn't automatically improve image quality. But if that's the case, why do the photo samples from the device look so good?
makeuseof.com
How to Display Images in Your Game With PyGame
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. PyGame is a popular Python module for making games quickly and easily. With PyGame's image module, you can load and display images in your games, making it one of the most important features available.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the CHAR Function in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The simplest way to display a character in a Google Sheets cell is to, well, type it out. But that's not the only way. You can also use the CHAR function to display characters in a cell.
makeuseof.com
You Can Now Create AI-Generated Videos From Text Prompts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Over the last few months, we’ve witnessed some mind-blowing breakthroughs in the world of generative AI. Amid all the hype around AI chatbots and image generators, Runway has gone one step further and announced an AI model that can create videos from text prompts.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Reset the Windows Firewall Settings
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Windows Firewall protects your device from malicious threats. But if you don't configure its settings correctly, this tool might prevent you from accessing most of the apps on your device.
makeuseof.com
How to Code Your Arduino Board
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With a budding community always making easy-to-follow and fun projects, you'll never run out of ideas for what you can do with an Arduino microcontroller board.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter on Windows 11, and How Do You Use It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you running an old app on Windows 11 and experiencing problems? It could be because there’s a compatibility issue that is causing it to misbehave because the program might not support Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
5 Tips to Enhance Incognito Mode in Chrome on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chrome's incognito mode makes private web browsing easy and accessible. There are, however, lesser-known tips and tricks you can use to further enhance the incognito mode on Chrome for Android devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Rust on Ubuntu (the Easy Way)
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Rust is a programming language mainly associated with software development and is widely used on Ubuntu-enabled desktops. Rust draws its roots from C++ and promotes safety, concurrency, and speed. The programming language has made its niche in technology, especially in memory management.
makeuseof.com
The Easiest Way to Transfer Files on Steam Deck: KDE Connect
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Steam Deck is a phenomenal gaming console, but it's more than that. It's a full-fledged PC. You can switch to Desktop Mode on the go or drop your machine in a dock and treat it like a desktop. Either way, there comes a point when you will probably want to transfer files to your Deck.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows iSCSI Initiator, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. iSCSI (internet Small Computer Systems Interface) is an Internet Protocol-based storage networking tool that links data storage devices. It can be used to transmit data over local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), or the Internet.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways elementary OS Improves Accessibility on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On paper, elementary OS 7 was not a substantial release. The developers didn't drastically overhaul the desktop or introduce game-changing new features. In many ways, elementary OS 7 was about refinement.
makeuseof.com
Is It Worth Posting YouTube Shorts? The Pros and Cons
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Long-form videos are still important on YouTube, but the platform has diversified. Since September 2020, users have had the ability to publish Shorts on the platform—and many channels have successfully utilized this feature.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED" Error in Chrome for Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Chrome is known for its reliability, it is not as error-free as you might expect. Occasionally, Google Chrome may trouble you when it fails to load websites and displays errors such as "ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED."
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the "Show More Options" Entry From the Context Menu on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 comes with a fresh new look and has mainly got a positive response for its new interface. However, there are a couple of features that are not being welcomed by the users. For instance, the addition of the "show more options" entry to the right-click context menu.
makeuseof.com
Why Are Raspberry Pis So Expensive?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi single-board computer first appeared on the scene in 2012 as a board for tinkerers, programmers, and kids. With its low-end specs, low power draw, and even lower price, it was an instant hit. But buying a Raspberry Pi in 2023 is expensive. Here's why.
makeuseof.com
Is Snapchat Still Popular?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat has been a social media staple since its launch in 2011. With hundreds of millions of active users, many people either use the app or at least have heard of it. But, some people question if Snapchat is truly as popular as it once was.
makeuseof.com
What Is a Wide-Angle Lens and When Should You Use One?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A wide-angle lens is some of the most versatile glass you can have in your camera bag. These lenses can shoot everything from landscapes to home interiors, and they lend photographs a distinctive look that screams wide-angle.
Comments / 0