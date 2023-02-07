Read full article on original website
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born February 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Maynard Eldon Suhr and Carolyn Louise Moon. Mr. Suhr attended schools in Rock Springs...
UW Announces Sweetwater County Fall Graduates
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2022 fall semester. The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).
Birth Announcement: Zephyr Lane Lindig
Zephyr Lane Lindig was born January 27, 2023, at 2:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long at the time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig....
Collision Claims Life of Wyoming Man near Rock Springs Wednesday
ROCK SPRINGS — A 28-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries and another was injured in a head-on collision near Rock Springs Wednesday evening. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality Crash Summary, Adam Tyler succumbed to injuries after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 80 Service Road/Foothill Boulevard at milepost 1.3. The accident occurred around 6:14 p.m.
Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants
Following another successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament, the Foundation will be awarding up to five $2,500 scholarships to deserving Seniors of Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15th. The purpose of all five scholarships is to provide...
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
Golden Eagles Ink Tigers’ Hudson Conrad
After years of hard work and dedication on the field, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Conrad committed his future to the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles soccer team. “I’ve been playing soccer ever since I could walk and kick a ball,” Conrad said. All credit...
Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses
ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
California Man Arrested in Sweetwater County for Multi-State Domestic Disturbance
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 28-year-old California man was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) in Sweetwater County for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her in the leg after sneaking into her commercial truck. On February 4 at 12:46 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic...
#ANSWERED: 52 Percent of People Surveyed Prefer 5-Day School Week
A few weeks ago, SweetwaterNOW ran a three-part series on the implementation of the 4-day school week in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. While that series highlighted a few opinions from select individuals, we wanted to get a better look at your opinions and feelings on the 4-day school week. SweetwaterNOW asked you to #TELLUS if you are in favor of the 4-day school week, or if you preferred the 5-day school week.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES. Age: 39. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: SENTENCED. Booking Date:...
RS Fire Department Will Pursue Grant to Purchase New Fire Truck
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department will move forward with a $912,000 grant application for a new fire truck. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council unanimously approved a request from the department to apply for a Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a new fire truck. The total grant request would be for $912,000, which would require a 10 percent match of $91,200 from the city.
