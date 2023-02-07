ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)

Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born February 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Maynard Eldon Suhr and Carolyn Louise Moon. Mr. Suhr attended schools in Rock Springs...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
UW Announces Sweetwater County Fall Graduates

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2022 fall semester. The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Birth Announcement: Zephyr Lane Lindig

Zephyr Lane Lindig was born January 27, 2023, at 2:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long at the time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Collision Claims Life of Wyoming Man near Rock Springs Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS — A 28-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries and another was injured in a head-on collision near Rock Springs Wednesday evening. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality Crash Summary, Adam Tyler succumbed to injuries after a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 80 Service Road/Foothill Boulevard at milepost 1.3. The accident occurred around 6:14 p.m.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Golden Eagles Ink Tigers' Hudson Conrad

After years of hard work and dedication on the field, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Conrad committed his future to the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles soccer team. “I’ve been playing soccer ever since I could walk and kick a ball,” Conrad said. All credit...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses

ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
#ANSWERED: 52 Percent of People Surveyed Prefer 5-Day School Week

A few weeks ago, SweetwaterNOW ran a three-part series on the implementation of the 4-day school week in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. While that series highlighted a few opinions from select individuals, we wanted to get a better look at your opinions and feelings on the 4-day school week. SweetwaterNOW asked you to #TELLUS if you are in favor of the 4-day school week, or if you preferred the 5-day school week.
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. SLOAN, ANTHONY JAMES. Age: 39. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking Type: SENTENCED. Booking Date:...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RS Fire Department Will Pursue Grant to Purchase New Fire Truck

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Fire Department will move forward with a $912,000 grant application for a new fire truck. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the Council unanimously approved a request from the department to apply for a Fiscal Year 2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a new fire truck. The total grant request would be for $912,000, which would require a 10 percent match of $91,200 from the city.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

