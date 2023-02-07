LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2022 fall semester. The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSB (Bachelor of Science in Business); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCS (Bachelor of Science in Computer Science); BSDH (Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); JD (Juris Doctor); MA (Master of Arts); and MS (Master of Science).

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO