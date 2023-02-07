Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Atlantic School Board sets public hearing on WA Elementary Playground Project bids
(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education met Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center, they agreed to set March 8th at 5:30-p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on bids received for the Washington Elementary School Playground Improvement Project. The Board authorized Snyder and Associates’ Dave Sturm to begin the bid letting aspect of the project. The bids will be due by 2-p.m. March 7th. Board President Laura McLean and Superintendent Steve Barber said it’s hoped that by fast-tracking the project, work can take place this summer.
kjan.com
Atlantic School Board acts on resignations & contracts
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the Atlantic School Board, Wednesday, acted on approving four resignations and seven contract recommendations. Those who have tendered their resignations include:. Shauna Casey, WA Elementary Paraeducator. Chris Kennedy, Route Driver/Bus Monitor. Paul Ruhr,WA Elem. Custodian. Laurie Fell, Kindergarten Teacher. Superintendent Steve Barber’s recommendations for...
kjan.com
DNR finalizes public meeting locations to recap hunting, trapping seasons, discuss possible rule changes
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings where local staff will provide updates on recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, discuss possible changes, and address other topics as requested. “We want people to come out to these meetings, listen to the seasons reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.”
Adair County Supervisors discuss concerns with Congressman Zach Nunn’s Constituent Service Representative
(Adair Co) Tracee Knapp, Iowa’s 3rd District Congressman Zach Nunn’s Constituent Service Representative from Creston, introduced herself to the Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning. The Supervisors asked Knapp to talk to Nunn about mental health issues. This is just one of many issues the Supervisors have...
kjan.com
Man missing from Council Bluffs area
The Council Bluffs Police Department and the family of a missing man are requesting your help in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, of Council Bluffs. Erisman was last seen around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2003. He was wearing a red, white and black ice fishing jacket. Nicholas was also wearing a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots.
kjan.com
(UPDATE) Missing Council Bluffs man found deceased
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department said Friday afternoon (2/10/23), that a man reported missing Thursday afternoon, was found deceased, during a search of Lake Manawa. A search of the lake early this morning resulted in the recovery of an ATV and helmet believed to belong to 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, of Council Bluffs. They were found in open water. The Midwest Dive Team responded to Lake Manawa and recovered Erisman’s body. Authorities say at this time, no foul play is suspected. The incident is being treated and an accident.
kjan.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s report, 2/10/23
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross has issued a report on numerous arrests that took place between January 18, 2023 and Jan. 30, 2023. Beginning with the most recent arrests:. On January 30th, 48-year-old Lester Eugene Rhodes Jr, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on...
kjan.com
2 arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. At around 1-a.m. Thursday (Today), 44-year-old Bobby Lee Mitchell, Jr., of Grand Island, NE., was arrested for OWI/1st offense. Bond was set at $1,000. And, (As previously reported) at around 8:05-a.m. Tuesday, 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Eluding, Driving w/a denied or revoked license, and Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond was set at $16,000.
Renovated Red Oak Fountain Square Bandstand Project
(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council on Monday approved the work of Grand Contracting LLC for the Fountain Square Bandstand project. Bill Drey, Chairman of the Red Oak Park and Tree Board, says they started the process of renovating the stage about seven years ago. With the electrical work...
kjan.com
Possible/unknown injuries during a single-vehicle accident in Union County, Thursday morning
(Creston, Iowa) – The driver of a 2013 Dodge Caravan suffered possible/unknown injuries during a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Ray Bishop, of Cromwell, lost control of the vehicle at around 1:22-a.m. at Kingfisher Avenue and Highway 34 east. Authorities say the van went out of control due to the slushy road conditions, and speed.
kjan.com
Atlantic man arrested on an Assault charge in Audubon County
(Audubon, Iowa) – Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports an Atlantic man was arrested February 6th on an Assault charge. 44-year-old Nathaniel Halterman was charged with Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, Harassment 3rd and Violation of No Contact Order. He appeared before the magistrate and was held on bond, which he later posted and was released.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Commercial property in Dallas County sells for $31.1 million
Property in De Soto occupied by Insurance Auto Auctions was purchased by an investment group based in San Diego, Calif., Dallas County records show. The nearly 60-acre parcel at 1000 Armstrong Drive in De Soto was sold for $31.1 million, records show. Realty Income Properties 31 LLC bought the property.
kjan.com
No injuries reported after a pickup struck a bicycle in Red Oak, Thursday morning
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak say no one was hurt and no citations were issued, following an accident involving a pickup truck and a bicycle, Thursday morning. Authorities say 19-year-old Zephyr Darius Richardson, of Red Oak, was riding his bicycle eastbound in the 600 block of E. Market Street in Red Oak, at around 7:38-a.m., when he turned in front of an eastbound 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup driven by 49-year-old Gunner Wesley Magaret, of Red Oak.
kjan.com
Annie’s Project Business Education Opportunity Available for Local Farm Women
Atlantic, Iowa – Annie’s Project, a six-week course designed especially to help farm women develop their management and decision-making skills, is being offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Cass County. Online registration is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/womeninag or at the Cass Extension office. Classes will be held at Cass County Community Center at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic on Thursdays beginning Feb. 23.
kjan.com
Three arrests reported in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on three separate arrests that took place, Wednesday. At around 2:22-p.m., 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail, on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $10,000.
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with First Interstate Bank
(Radio Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the staff of First Interstate Bank on Thursday, February 9th, 2022 to celebrate new ownership and new staff. Great Western Bank in Atlantic merged with First Interstate Bank in May of 2022 with the intent to offer more services. First Interstate Bank is based out of Billings Montana, with more than 300 branches across 14 states. First Interstate prides themselves on helping residents and businesses meet their financial goals with practical solutions, while supporting their communities through business development and philanthropy.
iheart.com
Missing Council Bluffs Man Found Dead in Lake Manawa
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A missing Council Bluffs man is found dead in Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say 33 year old Nicholas James Erisman was last seen alive around noon on Thursday. Investigators say Erisman left his home, riding his red ATV. Nicholas was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa. During a search of the lake Friday morning by CBPD and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Erisman's red ATV and what was believed to be his helmet, were found in the open water.
kjan.com
Cass Health Welcomes Physician Assistant Kristin Babb
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with Cass Health say they are pleased to welcome Kristin Babb, PA-C (Physician Assistant – Certified), to the team of emergency providers. Babb will provide care in the Emergency Department and AMC Rapid Care. Babb has worked as a PA since 2006, with an extensive background in cardiology. Babb said “I chose Cass Health because the leadership and organization provide a fantastic environment for advanced practice providers to continuously grow clinically.”
WOWT
Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Iowa Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Located in Iowa’s rural west, not far from the border city of Council Bluffs, Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse might be the only restaurant you come across for a while – and this rustic restaurant in Iowa wants to make sure you don’t miss it! Housed in an old barn and covered with quirky decor, it’s definitely the most famous sight in Mineola, the tiny unincorporated village of around 200 people. However, once you stop in and try Tobey Jack’s, you’ll be making Mineola a regular destination. This small-town steakhouse is known for its huge portions of classic, meat-heavy entrees and some seasonal specialties. Between the restaurant’s sense of humor, its unusual setting, and the great food that will be sure to satisfy the whole family, this restaurant has put Mineola on the map.
Comments / 0