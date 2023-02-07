Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
411mania.com
Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Nash, More Announced for The Gathering IV
– Tmart Promotions more guests and events for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3-6. On Friday, August 4, there will be a special Night to Remember Banquet, with a ceremony honoring Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne. Additionally, two Q&A sessions...
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown happens in Uncasville, CT with only two matches announced so far. However, there might be a surprise return. PWInsider reports that several of its readers spotted Ronda Rousey in the city, which would seem to suggest that she’ll be back tonight. Rousey has...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had high praise for The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE Royal Rumble 2023, with Sami Zayn finally turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Matt Hardy said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com),...
411mania.com
Tyrus On Reinventing Himself After WWE, Being Motivated To Be a Bigger Star
Tyrus recently weighed in on his post-WWE run and more, noting that he reinvented himself after his time as Brodus Clay. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, who was in WWE until 2014, spoke with Steve Fall for the Ten Count ahead of his match with Matt Cardona at NWA Nuff Said this weekend. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Marc Maron Shares Off-The-Air Anecdote Involving MJF
– As noted, AEW World Champin MJF appeared on a recent edition of WTF with Marc Maron. During the show, host Maron shared an anecdote of what it was like chatting with MJF before they started recording thei podcast. Maron stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s funny though. He’s talking normal, and I’m like, ‘So this is going to stop right when we go on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m going to be the biggest d*****bag Jew from Long Island that you’ve ever met.'”
411mania.com
Various News: Naomi & Mercedes Mone Appearing at Emerald City Comic-Con, Seth Rollins on Mad Dog Sports Radio, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD
– Emerald City Comic-Con has announced that Trinity Fatu, aka Naomi, will be joining Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) at the convention on March 4-5 in Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the convention are available now. – WWE Superstar Seth Rollins chatted with SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio this week:
411mania.com
Coach Campanelli On Trying Out For WOW – Women Of Wrestling, Learning From AJ Mendez
Coach Campanelli has a match set for this week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling, and she recently talked about her time in the company so far and more. Campanelli spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On the WOW tryout...
411mania.com
WWE News: Smackdown Dark Match Result, Full Raw Women’s Title Match From Money in the Bank 2022
– A dark match was taped before this week’s WWE Smackdown, and the result is online. PWInsider reports that Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in the pre-show match for the audience. – WWE posted the full Raw Women’s Title match from Money in the Bank 2022 on YouTube. That match...
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Makes Return On WWE Smackdown, Helps Shayna Baszler Attack Natalya
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and taking out Natalya. Rousey made her first appearance on tonight’s show since she lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in late December, coming out as Natalya and Shayna Baszler were in the ring. Natalya had said that Shayna was a knockoff version of Rousey and Baszler said she was tired of being compared to Rousey.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Was Nervous Before Her Ladder Match With Bayley At Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair faced Bayley in a rare one-on-one women’s ladder match at last year’s Extreme Rules, and she recently discussed her emotions leading up to the match. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful and discussed being both nervous and excited ahead of the match, which was her first time in such a match.
411mania.com
Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
As previously reported, Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke on Monday night and was hospitalized, but both Dutch Mantell and Jim Ross said his condition had improved. Lawler’s official Twitter account has now updated fans on his status, noting that he is recovering although his speech is “limited.” However the photos show that he is awake and seemingly alert, as he is visited by Jimmy Hart.
411mania.com
UPDATED: More on Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment From Raw, Who Wrote It
UPDATED: A new report has some additional details on the Cody Rhodes Paul Heyman promo segment from Raw, including who was involved in the writing. Fightful Select reports that Heyman and Rhodes wrote their particular portions of the promo and that it “ended up coming together perfectly.” Those close to Heyman noted that some of the segment surprised him, and that sources close to Rhodes said they weren’t certain if Heyman had ever been told how important the ECW bookings that Dusty took, which Rhodes referenced, were to the family.
411mania.com
Top 7 Female Wrestlers with February Birthdays
It seems like most people I know have their birthdays early in the year. Within the past couple of weeks, my mother, my sister, my school best friend, my internet best friend and two of my ex-girlfriends have celebrated birthdays. I have a theory behind this…. -People get lonely around...
411mania.com
Booker T Thinks Jerry Lawler Deserves More Credit For Promoting Black Talent
Booker T recently weighed in on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke and gave The King credit for his work over the years promoting Black talent. As noted, Lawler is out of the ICU after suffering the stroke earlier this week. Booker T talked about Lawler and how he thinks the Memphis Wrestling icon doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his diversity efforts when he was promoting the territory. A couple of highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Confirms That Ric Flair Apologized To Becky Lynch Recently
Last month, Ric Flair said that he apologized to Becky Lynch after previously having issues with her using ‘The Man’ as a nickname. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Seth Rollins confirmed that Flair apologized as he said and added that the issue was always from Flair’s side. He noted that Lynch never had a problem with Flair.
411mania.com
More Details On Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Contract, Correction on What She’s Earning
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the rumors that Mercedes Mone is making more in NJPW than Chris Jericho did are false. According to the WON, Mone is “not even close” to making what Jericho made and is not making as much as she could make in WWE or AEW. However, it’s still “very good” money for a per-appearance deal.
411mania.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On Name Change For New WWE Announcer, Details On Nikki Bella Says I Do Finale, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
– As previously reported, WWE hired Blake Chadwick for a commentary role. He will make his debut on tonight’s NXT Level Up as Blake Howard, along with Byron Saxton. PWInsider reports that the name ‘Howard’ was chosen as a tribute to Howard Brody, who passed away last year from complications of heart bypass surgery.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers To Kick Off The Show
There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, with a match between Dirty Dango and Brian Myers opening the show. The lineup includes:. * Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Matt Cardona. * No Surrender #1 Contender 4-Way Qualifying Match: Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers. *...
Comments / 0