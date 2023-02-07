Read full article on original website
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Traffic Stop for Improper Lane Change in Lewiston Ultimately Results in Woman Being Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at approximately 4:36 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a vehicle for an improper lane change while turning west onto 16th Avenue from 8th Street in Lewiston. During the stop, the driver was identified as 47-year-old Danette Page, a...
koze.com
Clarkston Man Arrested Following Intense Standoff With Man Who Threatened “Suicide by Cop”
CLARKSTON, WA – Law enforcement officials responded to the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Clarkston last night just before 8:00 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving firearms and threats of “suicide by cop.” According to a press release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the incident outside the residence.
Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend
LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Police: Woman Fights Off Possible Abduction Attempt Near WSU
(Pullman, WA) -- The Pullman Police Department is searching for a man as part of their investigation into a possible attempted abduction near Washington State University. It was last Friday a student told officers she was walking to her apartment when she saw a parked car running outside the building with the trunk open. She says she was able to make it inside the apartment home. But when she went to close the door to the dwelling, a man, thought to be the suspect, grabbed the door handle and tried to force himself into the apartment. So far, Pullman Police say they have not found a suspect and want the public's help. The man was approximately five-foot-five, wearing a green sweatshirt. They're also searching for a black sedan with faded black paint and no license plates, possibly a Nissan Altima. The man himself is said to be Asian or Latino. If you know anything, call Pullman Police.
Fired Nez Perce County Sheriff's Deputy Files $800,000 Claim for Damages
LEWISTON - A Notice of Tort Claim has been filed by a former Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office Deputy seeking in excess of $800,000 in damages from the Sheriff's Office after he was fired in January over alleged misconduct that occurred in November of 2022. Prior to being terminated, Cpl....
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
dovercrimsonian.com
Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody
The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
Pedestrian run Over by Alleged Drunk Driver in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On Saturday February 4th at around 11:52 p.m., Lewiston Police Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in a parking lot near the 1900 block of 9th Ave. The parking area is near Whitman Elementary School. Officers determined 36 year old Jonathan Evans, of Lewiston, attempted to...
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: WSU responds to report Bryan Kohberger was fired
Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is no longer enrolled at or employed by Washington State University, where he was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology, as he sits in an Idaho jail cell facing murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four undergrads. "Mr. Kohberger does not currently have...
Pullman Police Investigating Report of Suspicious Male Looking into Residences Around College Hill
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department says they are investigating a report of a suspicious male that was seen looking into residences in the College Hill area. The only current description provided is that the subject was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. At this time, police say the incident does not appear related to the suspicious report made at an apartment complex last week.
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12
KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
Washington Examiner
The Idaho massacre makes for an appropriate death penalty case
Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Common Pleas Judge Samuel Strauss (full disclosure: a cousin of one of the authors) was known as a tough but thoughtful judge. He used to declaim often that capital punishment was appropriate when implemented against a defendant convicted of a capital crime who had no remorse or regret, whose premeditation was extensive, and from whose murderous, malevolent tendencies the public and even other inmates require protection.
Lewiston Fire Department Announces Latest Promotion
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter on Friday morning. Henrie has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May of 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Henrie is being assigned to C Shift and...
nwpb.org
Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June
Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
Comments / 1