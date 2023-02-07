Read full article on original website
$1.5 million fund could help Raleigh counteract impact of gentrification
RALEIGH, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and gentrification – pricing out the long-term residents who have our neighborhoods what they are today. That's why one of its new projects includes a commitment to the current residents: $1.5 million to help...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student shot on American Tobacco Trail
DURHAM, N.C. — In his 11 years as principal at Hillside High School in Durham, William Logan has lost multiple students to gun violence. The latest came this week, when a 17-year-old was shot and killed on American Tobacco Trail near the campus. A 15-year-old student was injured in that shooting.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Bradford Pear ‘Bounty’ exchanged announced for Wilmington
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year in Wake Forest (March 18), Newton (April 22), Sanford (October 28), and Wilmington (Fall 2023). Bradford Pear Bounty...
White House science advisor visits NC State to see student innovation
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, President Joe Biden’s top adviser on science and technology visited North Carolina State University to see firsthand how students are creating cleaner and more efficient energy systems. It’s just a prototype now, but students have created a system is designed to turn energy...
NC State grad from Turkey saves lives, mourns family deaths after 7.8 earthquake
DURHAM, N.C. — In the last week, Kemal Akoglu helped save numerous lives. He also watched helplessly as many slipped away. Akoglu is from Antakya, Turkey, an area hard hit by the earthquakes. He got his doctorate from North Carolina State University and lived in Raleigh for several years.
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
Fayetteville Observer is shutting production plant, laying off 56 staff
RALEIGH – The Fayetteville Observer is shutting its “entire production operation” as of April 10 and will lay off 56 employees, according to a formal layoff notice posted with the state of North Carolina’s Department of Commerce. On Jan. 31, the newspaper said papers would be...
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Another day of threats at Hillside High: Sheriff calls for metal detectors, Durham remembers a young man with potential
DURHAM, N.C. — Hillside High School in Durham was on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for about an hour Thursday afternoon while Durham police officers and sheriff's deputies searched the woods near the school after getting an anonymous tip about weapons there.
Durham house fire displaces 10 residents
DURHAM, N.C. — A fire in Durham Friday has displaced 10 people. The Durham Fire Department responded with to a house fire on Dunbar Street, near North Carolina Central University. According to the fire department, firefighters reported seeing smoke from the second floor of the building when they arrived...
Cary's new Sports & Social aims to be destination for fans in Fenton district
CARY, N.C. — Cary’s newest sports bar and restaurant opened Thursday afternoon just ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. But don’t try to get a seat for the big game. The spot was sold out Sunday, reserved in advance before the doors even opened. Sports and Social, a...
Wake County reduces pet adoption fee to $25 for week of Valentine's Day
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is reducing its adoption fee for Valentine's Day week. Between Saturday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 17, adoption fees for dogs older than six months will be $25. Cats will be name-your-price. According to Wake County, there are currently 72 dogs...
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
School alerted Nash County to girl's beating before Christmas, but county failed to remove her from home where she died
NASHVILLE, N.C. — WRAL News has learned that the state will not investigate how the Nash County Department of Social Services handled the abuse case of Christal Lane, an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her grandmother. A previous WRAL News investigation found that 72-year-old Patricia Ricks was...
