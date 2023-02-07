Read full article on original website
Joe Tine
4d ago
poetic justice. something to be really proud of. maybe you should file law suit because of your own actions. go back in the closet and stop going against nature
Reply(7)
22
William Brouillet
4d ago
omg please just tell me one day of the year left that it is not a racial day please
Reply(5)
20
Starboard gunner
3d ago
this useless "holiday" can go along with the newest meaningless paid day off for local government employees. "Juneteenth". A totally nothing made up holiday. We pay them not to work. sort of like welfare.
Reply(2)
6
Related
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2023
Tuesday, February 7, marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD) 2023. It’s an annual day to raise awareness of the racial disparities in the HIV epidemic, to promote HIV prevention, testing and treatment and to address the challenges—and successes—in efforts to end HIV among African Americans. In...
Black Trans Woman Becomes First Person to Die from Anti-Trans Violence This Year
Jasmine “Star” Mack, a D.C.-based transgender woman whose family says was “treated so bad because of who she was,” was killed from a stab wound to the leg, according to authorities. The 36-year-old was killed seven days into the new year, making her the first person...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
BLM called out for receiving millions, not helping Black Americans: 'Black Lives don't matter'
'The Five' co-hosts breakdown how the Black Lives Matter organization hasn't helped Black Americans despite receiving millions in donations over the past few years.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
Black women in America are up against a lot, and it's causing their bodies to weather
"Weathering" is a health phenomenon that refers to the process of being worn down by repeated exposure to stressors. Black women fall victim the most.
WRGB
CDC slammed for suggesting Americans ask their 'vaccinators' questions about COVID vaccine
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting slammed for encouraging patients to consult with their “vaccinator” if they have questions about getting the COVID-19 shot. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC wrote in a tweet including a video...
'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
Defend Against Diabetes: Daily Dose of Vitamin D Shown to Lower Risk of Developing Diabetes
According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.
The Biden administration quietly eliminated a barrier to medication for opioid addiction
In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Biden highlighted a recent policy change aimed at increasing access to a medication for opioid use disorder. "Together, we passed a law making it easier for doctors to prescribe effective treatments for opioid addiction," he said. He was referring to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism
Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
AOL Corp
Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
More people are living to be 100: Here’s why
Story at a glance The average lifespan in the United States has taken a hit in recent years in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis. But the nation’s population is growing older with more people living to 100 than in decades past. There were 89,739 centenarians living in the United…
scitechdaily.com
New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain
Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
New approach might identify autism in babies as young as 1 month
BOSTON - A new approach could identify autism in babies as young as one month of age.Early detection ensures that both the children and their families get behavioral support services that can improve outcomes. Duke University researchers studied the medical records of more than 45,000 children and identified patterns in health care that could predict as early as the first month of life which children would later be diagnosed with autism. For example, these infants were more likely to have seen an ophthalmologist or a neurologist, have GI problems or receive physical therapy compared to neurotypical children. Using this algorithm, they found that almost half of children with autism could be identified at 30 days of life. They say their findings will need to be confirmed but could allow pediatricians and parents to recognize red flags in the youngest of babies and begin therapy promptly.
MedicalXpress
Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns
A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.
MedicalXpress
HIV trial shows viral suppression is not achieved through increased case management alone
Viral suppression of HIV by antiretroviral medications helps slow transmission of the disease and keep individuals living with it healthy, at times making viral loads so low they are undetectable even on blood tests. Sixty-five percent of people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S. were virally suppressed as of 2020.
Comments / 47