ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 47

Joe Tine
4d ago

poetic justice. something to be really proud of. maybe you should file law suit because of your own actions. go back in the closet and stop going against nature

Reply(7)
22
William Brouillet
4d ago

omg please just tell me one day of the year left that it is not a racial day please

Reply(5)
20
Starboard gunner
3d ago

this useless "holiday" can go along with the newest meaningless paid day off for local government employees. "Juneteenth". A totally nothing made up holiday. We pay them not to work. sort of like welfare.

Reply(2)
6
Related
POZ

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2023

Tuesday, February 7, marks National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NBHAAD) 2023. It’s an annual day to raise awareness of the racial disparities in the HIV epidemic, to promote HIV prevention, testing and treatment and to address the challenges—and successes—in efforts to end HIV among African Americans. In...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research

Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
wmar2news

Heart disease in women: What are the signs?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
AOL Corp

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
The Hill

More people are living to be 100: Here’s why

Story at a glance The average lifespan in the United States has taken a hit in recent years in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis. But the nation’s population is growing older with more people living to 100 than in decades past.   There were 89,739 centenarians living in the United…
scitechdaily.com

New Research Reveals Dangerous Consequences of Stopping Opioid Treatment for Chronic Pain

Discontinuation of opioid therapy for pain may increase the risk of overdose in patients. Opioid-related overdose has become a major contributor to accidental deaths in the United States and Canada. A new study recently published in the journal PLOS Medicine, led by Mary Clare Kennedy of the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, indicates that stopping prescribed opioids may increase the risk of overdose.
CBS Boston

New approach might identify autism in babies as young as 1 month

BOSTON - A new approach could identify autism in babies as young as one month of age.Early detection ensures that both the children and their families get behavioral support services that can improve outcomes. Duke University researchers studied the medical records of more than 45,000 children and identified patterns in health care that could predict as early as the first month of life which children would later be diagnosed with autism. For example, these infants were more likely to have seen an ophthalmologist or a neurologist, have GI problems or receive physical therapy compared to neurotypical children. Using this algorithm, they found that almost half of children with autism could be identified at 30 days of life. They say their findings will need to be confirmed but could allow pediatricians and parents to recognize red flags in the youngest of babies and begin therapy promptly.
MedicalXpress

Study finds primary care physicians increasingly treat mental health concerns

A new study has found that patients are increasingly likely to discuss mental health concerns with the doctor they often know best: their primary care physician. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, compared national data on primary care visits from 2006 and 2007 to data from 2016 and 2018, finding that the proportion of visits addressing mental health concerns rose by almost 50 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy