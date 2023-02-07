Do College Students Have to File a Tax Return? See If You're Required, and Why You May Want to Even If You're Not

Read full article on original website
Why the IRS Says to Hold Off Filing Your Tax Return If You Received a Relief Check in 2022
If you qualify for special checks or rebates related to either tax surpluses or inflation in 2022, you might want to hold off on filing your tax return, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says. The agency is clarifying whether these special state tax rebates should be taxed federally, an IRS...
IRS Says Many State Rebates Aren't Taxable at the Federal Level. Some May Face Filing Struggle, Tax Pros Warn
The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who received state rebates or payments in 2022. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states won't need to report these payments on federal tax returns. The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who...
Here's How Much Money Americans Saved at Every Age in 2022
In 2022, Americans reported saving an average of $5,011, with millennials reporting the greatest overall savings of $6,043. In fact, 54% of adults met or exceeded their 2022 savings goals, a recent Wealth Watch survey conducted by New York Life found. The survey profiled 4,410 Americans on their annual savings, financial concerns, debts and 2023 financial goals.
