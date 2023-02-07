ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday. Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021. Jerrell also lied to a...
ORRINGTON, ME
WPFO

4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash

BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place

A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
PITTSFIELD, ME
WPFO

Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500

BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries

WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
WARREN, ME
truecountry935.com

Missing Skowhegan Teen

Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Two people arrested in Old Town

OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
OLD TOWN, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase

A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WISCASSET, ME
Z107.3

Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment

Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state

The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy