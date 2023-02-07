Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgan.com
High-speed chase in Maine midcoast ends with charges for teenage driver
Two teenagers were taken into custody after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle that started in Wiscasset. According to the Kennebec Journal, Wiscasset police say they tried to stop the vehicle on Route 27 around 11:30 a.m. Monday because it had no plates. They said the car sped off,...
A Maine 17-Year-Old in Stolen Vehicle Reaches Speeds of 100 MPH in Police Chase
A 13 mile police chase reached speeds of 100 mph Monday in Wiscasset and Richmond in pursuit of two teenagers in stole a car. 17-Year-Old Driver in Stolen Vehicle Leads Police on Chase. The Wiscasset Police Department said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with no plates on the...
wabi.tv
Orrington man faces 20-year sentence on federal drug, gun charges
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to federal drug and gun charges in District Court in Bangor Thursday. Court records indicate 27-year-old Joshua Jerrell conspired to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot County from 2018-2021. Jerrell also lied to a...
WPFO
4 Maine bars and restaurants sued over death of man in 2021 crash
BANGOR (BDN) -- The parents of a Hampden Academy graduate who died in a 2021 car crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three bars and a chain restaurant in Bangor, alleging that staff continued serving the intoxicated driver, who also died. Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden and Christian...
Q106.5
Maine Man Allegedly Threatened to ‘Shoot Up’ a Former Work Place
A Maine man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to shoot up his former place of employment. Benjamin Scott Therrien, 28, has been charged with felony terrorizing for the incident that happened this week in Pittsfield. After his arrest, Therrien was being held at the Somerset County Jail on $10,000 bail.
WPFO
DHHS cleared of wrongdoing in fentanyl death of Maine 3-year-old, agency reports
(BDN) -- A report from the government agency that oversees all state agencies has cleared the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for its lack of action to protect a 3-year-old Old Town girl who later died from exposure to fentanyl. Hillary Goding, 29, was indicted by a Penobscot...
WPFO
Reward for missing man Graham Lacher is now $3,500
BANGOR (BDN) -- The family of Graham Lacher, who disappeared from Bangor in June, has raised the reward for the missing man. Lacher, 38, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. June 6 when he ran away from Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor, where he was a patient. Lacher’s family...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested in Old Town
OLD TOWN-- Two people were arrested in Old Town following the execution of a search warrant earlier today. According to the Old Town Police Department, officers served a warrant at 6 South Spring Street to locate Brandy Mylen, 38. Police found Mylan and Edward Janak, 48, inside the residence. Mylen...
wabi.tv
Grandmother of Stockton Springs 3-year-old killed by mother admits she lied to police
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The grandmother of the Stockton Springs three-year-old killed by his mother now admits she lied to police about her daughter’s location, but will avoid jail time. This, according to the Bangor Daily News. Sherry Johnson originally pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to hindering the...
B98.5
Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase
A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
Lewiston Police Say 3 People Were Shot Inside an Apartment
Lewiston Police are investigating after a shooting that left three with injuries. It was just before 4:00 Saturday morning when Lewiston Police responded to a report of a shooting at 76 Walnut Street. When the Officers arrived at the first-floor apartment, they found three people inside, all of whom had suffered gunshot wounds, some with multiple wounds. All three were transported to Central Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
WPFO
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
wabi.tv
Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
penbaypilot.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
ems1.com
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1