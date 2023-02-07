The state is following others who have changed or repealed their NIL laws. The state of Florida’s name, image and likeness (NIL) amendment has cleared its last legislative hurdle and will now be sent to the desk of governor Ron DeSantis, whose signature is expected as early as Friday or sometime next week, according to sources. The amended law will go into effect once DeSantis signs it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO