SnapNrack, a manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, is launching a new rooftop mounting system, TopSpeed. SnapNrack has changed its installation process by having the majority of the TopSpeed install performed on the ground. TopSpeedTM Mounts are attached directly to the modules before they are brought up on the roof. Only the first row of TopSpeed Mounts are attached first to the roof utilizing the integrated Universal Skirt, which creates a strong structure for leveling and aligning the array.

3 DAYS AGO