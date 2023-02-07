Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
Ampliform deploying Nevados trackers in 2-GW solar project pipeline
Nevados Engineering, a solar tracker company, has signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its integrated platform of All-Terrain Trackers (ATT) and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a U.S.-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform has committed to using Nevados’ ATTs across its near-term project pipeline...
Lightsource bp brings new Colorado utility solar project online
Sun Mountain solar project in Pueblo, Colorado, into commercial operation. The project is Lightsource bp’s second in the city with power sales to Xcel, representing a cumulative half-billion-dollar private investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure. The solar project was part of Xcel Energy’s 2018 resource plan and supports the company’s current Colorado Energy Plan that is expected to provide electricity from approximately 80% renewable sources and reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2030, while maintaining affordable and reliable service for customers.
SnapNrack’s new mount attaches to solar panels before reaching the roof
SnapNrack, a manufacturer of solar mounting solutions, is launching a new rooftop mounting system, TopSpeed. SnapNrack has changed its installation process by having the majority of the TopSpeed install performed on the ground. TopSpeedTM Mounts are attached directly to the modules before they are brought up on the roof. Only the first row of TopSpeed Mounts are attached first to the roof utilizing the integrated Universal Skirt, which creates a strong structure for leveling and aligning the array.
Freedom Forever to offer customers SolarEdge solar + storage products
SolarEdge Technologies announced that it entered into a multi-year agreement with residential installer Freedom Forever for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions. As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home...
Energy justice coalition authors report to build equitable renewables workforce
A diverse coalition of stakeholders is calling for increased investment in workforce development and greater coordination among local, regional and national entities to support the growth of job opportunities in the clean energy industries, with a focus on the inclusion of diverse and underrepresented populations. These recommendations are laid out...
