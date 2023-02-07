ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations

BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
Neo-Nazi and woman charged with conspiring to attack Maryland power grid

An admitted neo-Nazi and a Maryland woman were arrested and charged with plotting to attack several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, federal authorities announced. Prosecutors said the admitted neo-Nazi, Brandon Clint Russell, and Sarah Beth Clendaniel conspired to commit the attacks "in furtherance of Russell's racially or ethnically motivated...
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know

Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday evening in the Southeast section. Police arrived at the 3600 Block of 22nd Street shortly after 7 pm to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 25-year-old Darnell Peoples suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peoples was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
