Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Officials warn of more extremist attacks in aftermath of plot targeting Maryland energy stations
BALTIMORE -- Federal officials fear more white supremacist groups may be plotting to target critical infrastructure across the country.Earlier this week, FBI arrested two alleged neo-Nazis planning to destroy power substations in the Baltimore area.On Monday, Catonsville resident Sarah Beth Clendaniel, 34, was charged after allegedly collaborating with Brandon Russell, who is the co-founder of "Atomwaffen," an Orlando-based neo-Nazi group, to shoot energy stations in Norrisville, Reisterstown, Perry Hall and Baltimore City."There's no doubt in my mind that 2023, this year that we're in right now, is probably going to be the most catastrophic when it comes to the uptick...
CNBC
Neo-Nazi and woman charged with conspiring to attack Maryland power grid
An admitted neo-Nazi and a Maryland woman were arrested and charged with plotting to attack several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, federal authorities announced. Prosecutors said the admitted neo-Nazi, Brandon Clint Russell, and Sarah Beth Clendaniel conspired to commit the attacks "in furtherance of Russell's racially or ethnically motivated...
10NEWS
FBI: Maryland woman conspired with Florida neo-Nazi to destroy power grid
BALTIMORE — Two people, a Maryland woman and a Florida man with neo-Nazi ties, were arrested for conspiring to attack Baltimore's power grid, U.S. officials announced Monday morning. Sarah Beth Clendaniel told an FBI informant her plans to shoot energy substations north of the Baltimore area, according to a...
Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says
Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.
17 Baltimore Slang Terms You Should Know
Baltimore is one of the east coast’s hidden gems. It’s the birthplace of the U.S. national anthem, the setting of pop culture classics like Hairspray and The Wire, and full of incredible food, culture, and people. Charm City’s namesake charm could partially be due to the locals’ broad vocabulary of slang. Here are some terms you should know if you ever plan on visiting.
25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday evening in the Southeast section. Police arrived at the 3600 Block of 22nd Street shortly after 7 pm to investigate a report of a shooting. There, police found 25-year-old Darnell Peoples suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Peoples was pronounced dead at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 25-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Hundreds in temporary cash assistance theft adds to Baltimore mom's struggle
A Baltimore mom fell on hard times and waited to be approved for temporary cash assistance then someone stole the money she received less than an hour after it was deposited into her account.
Comments / 2