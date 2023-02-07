NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO