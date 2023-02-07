Read full article on original website
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
George Santos blames NY politics for 'bad decision' to lie on resume: 'It's pretty simple'
“Here’s the deal, I would have never gotten the nomination from the Nassau County GOP if I had not concluded college,” Santos told Newsmax in an interview Thursday night from the U.S. House Rotunda.
NYC ends vaccine mandate for municipal employees; heath board cites steady case counts for decision
The city's health department voted to end this policy on Thursday after it had been in effect since October of 2021.
4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC
This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
cityandstateny.com
Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest
New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Russian Consulate building on Upper East Side doused in red paint in overnight vandalism
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. New York City’s Russian Consulate building was splattered with red paint overnight in an act of vandalism, police say. According to authorities, police responded to a 911 call at the Consulate...
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
22-year-old man shot near Times Square in New York City has died
A man who was shot on 44th Street and 8th Avenue in Times Square has died, according to police.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer
New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
Some migrants have second thoughts after fleeing NYC for Canada, reportedly want to return: ‘Lots of snow’
Some migrants who were bussed up north to Canada with taxpayer-funded tickets are reportedly tired of the snow and cold, and want to come back to the U.S.
Delivery workers' dispute outside McDonald's in Bronx ends in gunfire, wounding 2
The victims, ages 20 and 28, were struck after shots were fired on Jerone Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
CRIMINAL CONFECTION: Brooklyn woman convicted of poisoning friend with cheesecake to steal her identity
A Queens jury convicted a 47-year-old Brooklyn woman for poisoning her friend with a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to kill her and steal her identity, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
bkreader.com
Career Criminal Arrested in Shooting of NYC Cop in BK Could Face Murder Rap
The career criminal suspected of shooting an off-duty NYPD cop during a robbery gone wrong will be charged with attempted murder, police officials said Tuesday — with the charges to be upgraded if the gravely wounded officer is pronounced dead. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, was hauled back to Brooklyn...
fox5ny.com
Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan
NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
Arrest made, manhunt launched for another suspect after New Jersey teacher found dead in shallow grave
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says a person is in custody in connection to the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez this week, while another remains on the run.
6 mafiosos from Genovese crime family plead guilty in racketeering case
Four members of the Genovese crime family and two associates pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in New York City, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
