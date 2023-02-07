ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: Reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and DOC

This week, controversy engulfed the City Council’s Progressive Caucus, of which I am a member. At issue: the caucus’ decision to tighten itself up from a label anyone can claim regardless of their policy positions, their record as legislators, or even their attendance at caucus meetings – into a coherent political unit based on shared beliefs. Several of my colleagues who don’t share one of these beliefs, that we should “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD and Department of Correction,” understandably chose to leave the caucus.
cityandstateny.com

Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest

New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer

New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student

NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

Fox News

961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy