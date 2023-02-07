Read full article on original website
Jazz Jennings' Mother on the Advice She's Given Her Daughter to 'Find Her Prince or Princess Charming'
"It's harder for her [to date] being a trans woman … it can make her sad," Jazz Jennings' mother and I Am Jazz costar Jeanette Jennings tells PEOPLE Jazz Jennings is documenting her journey to find love on the latest season of I Am Jazz — but both Jazz and her mother Jeanette know that entering the dating pool as a young transgender comes with an extra degree of difficulty. "She wants to meet her Prince or Princess Charming and fall in love," Jeanette tells PEOPLE. "And I...
