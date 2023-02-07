Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The tech space may be facing its share of afflictions at the moment as a decline in customer and enterprise business spending spurred on by the ongoing challenges of the macro environment have taken their toll. Even so, strong businesses are making themselves known and continuing to grow steadily. An...
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
Should You Buy Solana While It's Below $30?
Thus far in 2023, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the standout performers in the crypto market. It is up 76.38% over the past 30 days, and currently trades at $23.34. That's welcome news for Solana investors, who feared that its price might be going to zero after the disastrous meltdown of FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) in November.
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now
There are always undervalued companies on the stock market, but there are even more opportunities today than a year or two ago. Not only are price-to-earnings multiples low for many companies, but growth opportunities aren't being appreciated either. Three companies that I think are cheap based on their long-term potential...
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should Investors Buy This Dividend Growth Stock?
Economic data in recent weeks has sparked a belief among some investors and economists that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the end of this year. This has led the S&P 500 index to surge 7% higher so far in 2023. Shares of medical devices company Stryker...
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2023: OTMO, MGAM, AMKR
Technology stocks fell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) sinking 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declining 2% this afternoon. In company news, Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) dropped 16% after the company and Urgent.ly, a provider of digital roadside services, said late Thursday that they signed a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.
Better Growth Stock: Nvidia vs. Apple
Tech stocks have been on the rise in 2023 after a sell-off the previous year. Investors are bullish over the prospects of swiftly developing industries such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, and what they could mean for the companies actively pursuing them. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)...
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Declares $0.04 Dividend
Krispy Kreme said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.14 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share. At the current share...
Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC
Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65...
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32...
