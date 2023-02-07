ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities release cause of death in Detroit rappers investigation

By CBS Detroit
Juvenile arrested for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle 02:07

Michigan authorities on Tuesday revealed the cause of death of three Detroit rappers who went missing after a canceled performance and were later found dead in nearby city.

"Members of the homicide task force are continuing to make progress on the investigation of the homicide of three men in Highland Park. It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds," read an update from Michigan State Police via Twitter.

MSP also said that "The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident. The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive."

Last month, the rappers — Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker — were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled due to equipment problems, authorities said.

Kelly was last seen leaving Oscoda, about three hours north of Detroit, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 to head to the lounge. After he disappeared, his mother, Lorrie Kemp, tracked his vehicle through Onstar and found it at three locations in Warren, about half an hour north of Detroit, according to CBS Detroit.

On Jan. 28, a 15-year-old was arrested after driving a vehicle associated with one of the missing men, authorities said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said all three of the men's cellphones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

On Feb. 2, MSP said via Twitter that "multiple victims" were found in the building on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park, a city about 10 minutes from Detroit.

The next day, those bodies were identified as the missing rappers.

