Gene Simmons Says He 'Never Left Time For Friends' Throughout His Career

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons is known for many things , but having a close group of friends is not one of them. The hard rock legend sat down with Loudersound to discuss future career moves , his closest friends, and more.

"I’m a strange duck. I’ve hardly had any friends. I never really hung out. I never drank, so that was out. I wouldn’t hang out on street corners and smoke cigarettes and all that stuff. I was just busy doing what I wanted to do and chasing girls. That didn’t leave time for friends. I didn’t go to baseball games. I kept reading about what friends do: they hang out with each other, they call each other: “'Hey, I need a favour”'. I never had that."

While others were out making friends and reserving time to connect with people, Simmons was honing in on his craft and bringing his greatest passions to life.

"How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends. Yeah, if friends means: “'Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?'” I don’t hang out. I’ve never hung out. I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because, I’m not."

