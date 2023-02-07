ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MLB spring training 2023: Schedule, highlights, updates and more

It's that time of year -- baseball is back! Spring training is upon us, and MLB teams will start reporting to their camps in Arizona and Florida as early as Monday.

The fun officially begins on Feb. 24 with a pair of Cactus League matchups: Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres . The following day, all 30 clubs will face off in Cactus and Grapefruit League games.

ESPN will broadcast four exciting spring training matchups from Feb. 27 to March 1 to kick off a month chock-full of baseball, including the World Baseball Classic from March 8 to March 21. The 2023 regular season will then commence with 15 games on Opening Day -- Thursday, March 30 -- featuring nine divisional matchups.

We have everything you need to know to watch ESPN's spring training games, catch up on your team's offseason and be ready for Opening Day.

Latest MLB news and analysis

Way-too-early 2023 rankings: Starting rotation | Lineup

Power Rankings: Who's No. 1 as season approaches?

2022-23 offseason: Jeff Passan's free agency takeaways | Biggest winners and losers

Kiley McDaniel's 2023 prospect rankings: Top 100 | Bold predictions | Ranking all 30 farm systems

ESPN's spring training schedule

All broadcasts will be on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 27: New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Houston Astros vs. New York Mets

Wednesday, March 1: Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees

Thursday, March 2: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

