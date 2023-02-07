Read full article on original website
The Texas Guest
3d ago
He forgot to mention the people that whine and complain about our great state yet they remain to reap the profits just like this whiny author. What the author is really saying is that they’d like the Great State of Texas to be more like crapafornia. No thank you. If you’re not happy here, please do us and yourself a favor and leave.
Reply
7
Related
Is It Legal For Kids In Texas To Ride In The Open Bed Of A Truck?
Every once in a while, you may notice someone riding around town in the bed of a truck. It seems that the majority of the time, they are holding some furniture to keep it from falling out, or maybe heading over to a job site. It's not really common, but it definitely happens. Sometimes, you may even see a kid riding in the back. As dangerous as it might be, is it actually legal to ride in the bed of a truck in Texas?
Does Chick-fil-a’s New Vegetarian Sandwich Stand A Chance In Texas?
Chick-fil-a is testing a vegetarian* sandwich in three test markets: Colorado, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Time will tell if the sandwich "works" in these markets, but could it even stand a chance in Texas?. *The sandwich is prepared alongside meat items, so the vegetarian status of this sandwich is...
Only the Filthy Rich Are Allowed to Live in These 10 Texas Cities
Unless you've got pockets deeper than the Gulf of Mexico, you won't be calling any of these cities home. Texas is riddled with affluent areas that cater to the wealthiest in the state. When average homes start at one million dollars you know you are in a filthy rich area....
texasstandard.org
Dude! Dairy Queen is just different in Texas.
You can only get a Steak Finger Country Basket or a Hungr-Buster at a Texas Dairy Queen. The reason why goes back to a franchise owner who wanted his restaurants to offer local flavor. The Country Basket. The BeltBuster. The Dude. If you’ve been in Texas long, you probably recognize...
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Texas That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know the largest rose garden in America is located in Texas? How about the fact that our State Capitol is taller than the U.S. Capitol? Below are 11 crazy facts about Texas that sound unbelievable, but are 100% true. They just might surprise you!. How many of these...
Ask A Texan: What Are Appropriate (And Tasty) Chili Fixins?
Here in Texas, we love our chili, especially on a cold day. Texans are famously anti-beans in chili, although I know many Texans who do, in fact, use pinto or black beans. Chili preferences vary wildly both inside and outside of Texas. Arkansas and Oklahoma, for example, tend to serve (checks notes) cinnamon rolls with chili. Huh? I don't know a single Texan who does that, or who uses cinnamon at all in chili, which is apparently common in Cincinnati and is also served with spaghetti noodles. Come, again? The amount of cheddar cheese on top seems appropriate though.
10 Highly Offensive Facts Every Texan Should Be Embarrassed About
Texans are beaming with pride. The unofficial motto is " Don't like it? Then leave!" To be fair, Texas is pretty remarkable; the food alone could have out-of-staters packing their bags and planting their roots in the Lone Star state. However, it's not always rainbows and sunshine. Texas has some...
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant Strategy
"New York City is busing migrants north after attacking the Texas busing mission. They experience a FRACTION of what small Texas border towns deal with every single day. Biden's open border policies forced Texas to step up. Now, NYC follows our lead." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
A Man Called Out Californians For Hiking Up Texas' House Prices & Locals Love The Blame Game
With the state of Texas' population booming in the past couple of years, it's only right that Texans get a few digs in at the types of people who are moving here. TikTok user Thaddboii (@thaddboii) recently called out the flurry of Californians who continue to migrate to the Lone Star State with a cheeky real estate joke that went viral because it's just so relatable.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
No Flirting Allowed! And 3 Other Weird Things Texans Are Banned From Doing!
In the words of our beloved Taylor Swift, 'it's me, Hi, I'm the problem it's me.' I'm a flirt and I know it. I've been told before that I am and I've just come to embrace it. But never in a million years did I think my flirting could get me in trouble in any certain city. Upon researching things that Texans are banned from doing, this one popped up.
Do Texans Pick The Perfect Pizza, Or Drop The Dough?
I can talk/write about pizza all day. USA Today republished some findings on what topping is most popular in every state, and I was not let down. What does let me down is that people around this area at large don't really like pizza, they like cheese bread. Anyone, who wants "light sauce" can just step away from the pizza, put on a bib, and go suck on a baby bottle. People who want "light sauce" are the same people who want "light ice", "mild salsa", and put more cream than coffee in their cups. Seriously, grow up and eat a pizza the way god intended it (or just go get some garlic bread).
Check Out The Ultimate Collection Of Texas Proud Underwear And Swimwear
I guess I'm being just a bit of a troll here. I love Texas. The State means so much to me. It's my home and it's where I put my roots. Still, I realize that for the most part, it's a set of imaginary boundaries that in the great scheme of things doesn't mean much. I'm a human and I don't have any beef with any other state or even any other country.
Where In Texas Are Hidden Camaras Legally Allowed?
It seems to be a fact of modern life. We all assume we're on camera whenever we're in a public place. It is almost as if George Orwell's vision of the future portrayed in his classic novel "1984" has come true. In Texas, hidden cameras, and video recording without sound...
What Is This Scary Sounding Texas ‘Devil Cigar’ And Why Does It Hiss?
Texas is one of only three states to have an official State Mushroom. It's shaped like a star, so that makes sense. It's known colloquially as a "Devil Cigar". Alright. Chorioactis geaster is incredibly rare and has only been found in the USA and Japan so far. Neat! It was recently spotted along a trail at Inks Lake State Park (northeast of Austin, near Buchanan Lake).
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16