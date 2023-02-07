Red Bank Planning Board Approves Borough Master Plan

RED BANK, NJ: The Red Bank Planning Board of Adjustment held their final meeting last night to review the 2023 Master Plan, take comments from the public and with a few modifications, unanimously passed to approve the document.

The Board responded to several questions from the public asking if the 166-page Master Plan presented priorities that the town should look at and implement.

Red Bank resident Linda Hill referring to the Master Plans recommendations said, “I’m worried that it’s a laundry list. As part of the plan, do you intend to prioritize or highlight anything?”

Dan Mancuso, Planning Board Chairman referred to his opening comments where he said, “The Master Plan is a document, a reference, a resource for borough agencies, the mayor and council, future developers, opportunities for future grants. It’s really just an “idea” book.

My worry with prioritizing anything, is because I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen, because we don’t know what opportunity will present itself at that time. That’s my hesitancy with prioritizing anything, because everything in here is important.

“Think of it as an encouragement document for developers; in this area we’d like this, in this area we’d like that.”

Suzanne Viscomi voiced her concern on properties being subdivided, especially on the west side, and affordable housing and parking issues.

Chairman Muncuso said that Viscomi, “Perfectly summarized the problem with a 1.9 square mile town; where you want more affordable housing, want great quality of life and a place to park your car.

Because that is a big dilemma. You perfectly characterized that challenge with all the things you mentioned.”

Bruce Whitaker questioned the Board saying, “If the Master Plan doesn’t drive the development of this town, what does?”

“Economics,” replied Planning Board Attorney Michael Leckstein.

Whitaker continued, “I would like to see where this town is headed and how we’re driving the council and the Boards to follow some kind of plan in a reasonable way.

I love the (Master) Plan. I’m very disappointed that it is going to go on a shelf until somebody comes in with an idea, decides to do something, and see if it fits with the plan.”

Attorney Leckstein responded saying, “When zoning laws were implemented, we now controlled how people use their land; can you build a house there, a gas station?

The Master Plan looks at the town, makes adjustments and makes certain goals. It doesn’t drive (development). What drives it, if (a developer), comes in, and sees an opportunity in a particular zone.

The laws are made by people who stand for election (mayor and council), this Board doesn’t stand for election.

It’s the council that passes ordinances that implement these (laws). That’s the way it works. It’s civics 101.”

Building Height Modification

Susan Favate a principle with the consulting group BFJ Planning that developed the Master Plan, agreed to clarify the language for building height restriction with Board Chair Mancuso saying that, “50 feet is my tolerance.”

The restriction would be in the BR1 zone that includes portions of Monmouth Street and the train station overlay. See the Zoning Map on the picture carousel for the Train Station Overlay Zone.

“The change would be; “Up to (50 feet), and a density of 35 units per acre but no more could be considered,” said Favate.

2023 (Draft) Master Plan Link

To read the draft of the 2023 Master Plan click HERE.

How We Got Here

The Master Plan had not been updated since 1995, a period of over 28 years. The new plan will serve as a roadmap to guide planning for the future of the Borough.

In November 2021, the Red Bank Planning Board approved BFJ Planning as the consultant to develop Red Bank’s New Master Plan. The project kicked off in January 2022, under a $150,000 contract.

To watch a video of the meeting, courtesy of Suzanne Viscomi, click HERE.

The next Planning Board meeting is scheduled for March 6.

