The LSU Library is not at the standard it should be and is not equipped to provide students with a productive learning environment. This is the simple and unfeigned truth. The LSU Library is in dire need of upgrades. Despite the future plans made present in LSU’s master plan to demolish the LSU Library and build a new library in forthcoming years, there hasn’t been much action toward improving the library so far. The current master plan was released in 2017, according to LSU’s website.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO