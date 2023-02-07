Read full article on original website
What are the largest earthquakes to strike the US?
More than 11,00 have died in Turkey and Syria following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday and dozens of powerful aftershocks. It was the worst earthquake to hit that region in over 100 years.
Catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey, Syria kill more than 17,000; deadliest quake series in 12 years
Search and rescue teams continue pulling victims from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria days after a series of catastrophic earthquakes jolted the region claiming more than 17,000 lives.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Weekend storm impacting millions along East Coast with heavy rain, snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking an area of low pressure forecast to develop in the Southeast on Saturday night. It is expected to track northward while spreading a plume of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up the East Coast.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
Satellites capture imagery of deadly wildfires raging across Chile
GOES East captured imagery of large smoke plumes in Chile amidst a summer heat wave.
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
See the dead, frozen shark found on icy Massachusetts beach during polar vortex
The animal was discovered on Cape Cod as a polar vortex caused temperatures to plummet in the Northeast.
Watch: Simulation shows tsunami from dinosaur-killing asteroid that brought 2.5-mile-high waves to Gulf Coast
Some 66 million years ago, a 6-mile-wide asteroid crashed into Earth near what today is Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, wiping out much of the planet's life.
Children found in overturned trailer after tornado rips through Louisiana
Severe thunderstorms across the South produced damage ahead of a cold front that promised to produce heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast and snowfall for parts of the Upper Midwest on what was deemed by the FOX Forecast Center to be a triple threat.
How one US city tracked a lower temperature than the coldest place on Earth
The Granite State experienced incredibly cold conditions on Mt. Washington, where the U.S. wind chill record was broken at -108 degrees.
Magnitude 3.8 quake shakes Buffalo-area residents out of bed Monday; strongest to hit New York in 21 years
Residents of western New York got an early wakeup call Monday when a magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled the Buffalo area.
Black-owned schools founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina
Thousands of African American teachers in New Orleans were laid off after the historic hurricane. Black Education for NOLA (BE NOLA) was created to help bring them back into the classroom.
Double trouble: 2 storms traversing US next week expected to bring severe weather, heavy snow, flooding rain
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking double trouble next week as two separate storm systems are set to bring severe weather, heavy snow and flooding rain to various parts of the U
What caused this colorful halo around the moon?
Those sky gazing Saturday evening around Kentucky were treated to an unusual sight among the heavens: A colorful rainbow-esque halo surrounding the moon.
Superbloom 2023: Will California see one after continuous atmospheric river storms?
It's expected to be a great bloom in California, but will it be a superbloom? One flower tracker is cautiously optimistic.
How a suspected Chinese spy balloon is different than America’s classic weather balloon
Twice a day, hundreds of weather balloons are launched across the country, but the U.S. military said it is tracking what it believes is a high-altitude surveillance balloon that belongs to the People’s Republic of China.
Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls
A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls on Friday.
Triple-threat Thursday: Severe storms, heavy snow, dangerous winds to impact US
It's a triple-threat Thursday across the U.S. One storm system will be responsible for three major impacts from severe storms to rain and high winds to snow.
