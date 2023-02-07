Read full article on original website
Missouri S&T News and Research
Missouri S&T among top 10 public universities for economic success of graduates
Missouri S&T ranks among the nation’s top universities for graduates’ economic success, according to the latest rankings from the college guide website DegreeChoices. According to this ranking, Missouri S&T is first in the state of Missouri and 10th nationwide among public universities. Missouri S&T ranks 18th in the nation overall.
Missouri S&T News and Research
‘Pride and Prejudice’ coming to Leach Theatre
The Aquila Theatre Company will bring its version of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” to Missouri S&T’s Leach Theatre stage on Feb. 25. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. Tickets are $40 for adults, and $35 for students and youth under 18.
