Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 10th & 11th
FRIDAY - February 10. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
National Pizza Day is Thursday! Here Are 6 Great Pizza Deals in Texarkana
February is known as the month of love but even better it's also about the food we love, Pizza. This Thursday, February 9th is National Pizza Day. Pizza is quite possibly the most perfect food because it has all the food groups. We found out that there are plenty of places that will have great deals on Pizza in Texarkana.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire
The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
Update:Sevier County Sheriff Looking for Female ‘Person of Interest’ in Shooting
Update: February 10 - The suspect has been found and in custody. Sevier County Sheriff's office along with Arkansas State Police and Special Agents are looking for a female 'Person of Interest' in a recent shooting. The Sevier County Sheriff's Office made the announcement this week after they were called...
70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6
Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
Miller County Sunday Shooting Suspect In Custody
Miller County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a shooting suspect in the early hours of Sunday morning, the victim is reportedly in good condition and the investigation is underway. The incident was called into Deputies on Sunday morning, February 5 at approximately 12:30 AM, that's when the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded...
