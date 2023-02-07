ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 95.9

Texarkana Texas Police Release Identity of Body in House Fire

The body found on Thursday, February 2, in a house fire in the 100 block of Jerome Street has been identified as Karen Shepp, 69, of Texarkana, Texas. According to a press release from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, an autopsy performed late last week revealed that Shepp died of natural causes prior to the fire that heavily damaged her house. She is reported to have suffered from several serious long-term health issues. The Texarkana Fire Marshal conducted an investigation of the fire and determined that it was the result of electrical issues in the victim’s bedroom at the back of the house. Foul play is not suspected in either Shepp’s death or the fire.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

70 Arrests Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For February 6

Welcome to the month of love, the month in which our Bowie County Sheriff's deputies will hunt you down and tag you just like Cupid does, with love of course. Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies logged a total of 70 arrests in Bowie County. BCSO officers arrested 28 of those while 42 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to Bowie County.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Power 95.9

Miller County Sunday Shooting Suspect In Custody

Miller County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a shooting suspect in the early hours of Sunday morning, the victim is reportedly in good condition and the investigation is underway. The incident was called into Deputies on Sunday morning, February 5 at approximately 12:30 AM, that's when the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded...
MILLER COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy